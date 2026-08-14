Quote of the Day

“If your life’s great passion is the study of bouncy castles, pole dancing or writing essays on autoethnography, there ought to be nothing to stop you from working at Toys R Us, a gentleman’s club or the Guardian. But these people have all chosen to pursue academia. They are attracted to the status it confers. This was the world in which Jason Arday thrived. His colleagues at Cambridge were carrying out research on how fairy tales can break the gender binary in playgrounds or writing ‘a self-portrait of an artist who teaches’. Is it really surprising that his error-ridden thesis didn’t stand out against this backdrop?” ~~ Lara Brown
Jason: “Also, I never expected some sort of bloody Spanish Inquisition.”
At least Arday had the decency to resign. Those who oversaw his hiring lack even that iota of integrity. Nor will they be fired. That debases the entire institution even further.
And then commit seppuku. Great honor.