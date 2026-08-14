A Snuggling Ring is a homonym, typically a cozy little cotton-wrapped steel ring toy used as a comforting perch and swing for small pet birds but has other meanings of course.
Had one as a kid but my little Finch, whose name was Inch, was a spoiled little wench and didn’t like it unless I was feeding her a nice and juicy little bug. I’m pretty sure she was either a lesbian or just celibate as she hated other birds.
I KNEW IT!!!!!!!!!!
BAN HUMAN SNUGGLING!
… surely not when the USS Abraham Lincoln comes into port
I prefer snuggling rings that are heavily busted.
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A Snuggling Ring is a homonym, typically a cozy little cotton-wrapped steel ring toy used as a comforting perch and swing for small pet birds but has other meanings of course.
Had one as a kid but my little Finch, whose name was Inch, was a spoiled little wench and didn’t like it unless I was feeding her a nice and juicy little bug. I’m pretty sure she was either a lesbian or just celibate as she hated other birds.
I KNEW IT!!!!!!!!!!
BAN HUMAN SNUGGLING!
… surely not when the USS Abraham Lincoln comes into port
I prefer snuggling rings that are heavily busted.