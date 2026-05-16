14 Comments

  2. Charge thousands of dollars for whites, let LGBTQWERTY in for free. Only bugs at the refreshments stand.
    Slide opening night by 30 months. Start late and then begin with a 45 minute land acknowledgement. Perform an abridged version of Le Miserable with all roles race and gender swapped and dialog entirely rewritten to only use modern idiomatic dialog. Replace the last scene with a drag show.

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  3. The thug’ll come out tomorrow
    Bet your bottom dollar, that tomorrow there’ll be fun
    Just thinking about tomorrow
    Antifa brings riots, and the sorrows just begun
    When I’m stuck with some gay that’s gray and phony
    I just print more ballots, and grin, and say, oh
    Hamas’ll come out tomorrow
    Oh, you gotta hang out tomorrow, come what may
    Tomorrow, tomorrow, a new cause tomorrow
    Your troubles won’t go away
    The taxes come out tomorrow
    Bet your bottom dollar that tomorrow there’ll be more!
    Just grifting some more tomorrow
    ‘Til we ruin the rich folks and the rest become poor
    When I’m stuck for some words that are vague and phony
    I just call AOC or Gavin and say
    These are our best hopes tomorrow
    Oh, we’ve gotta hang on ’til tomorrow, come what may
    Tomorrow, tomorrow, you’ll find out tomorrow
    Can’t trust anything they say
    Tomorrow, tomorrow, we’ll fool you tomorrow
    No answers, you’ll always pay

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  5. If you are a rich man,
    We will take your money, buck by buck, accounts we’ll surely drain
    All day long we’ll tax and fine and fee
    ‘Til you’re not a wealthy man.
    I wouldn’t have to work hard.
    Living off the grift that fraud-based NGOs always obtain
    If you’re even a little bitty rich
    You’re a target of our evil plan

    I’d build a big McMansion from your former riches,
    And so will a dozen of my pals
    I’d get a new EV with the stolen loot I took
    There might be one long lawsuit filed in the courts
    And one IRS probe coming down,
    But they will all lead nowhere, ‘cus you’re a schnook

    Once you’re not a rich man,
    We’ll move on and find another sucker we can bleed wealth from
    Anyone who has that thing we want
    All day long we’ll break ‘em to a bum.

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  7. Act 1:
    Barack Obama calls a meeting of his old crew – Susan Rice, Eric Holder, Hillary Clinton, Wolf Blitzer…et al. All players introduce themselves in a “The Gang’s All Here” song.

    Obama announces his diabolical scheme to retake the White House: he’ll get sex reassignment surgery, change his name to Barbara Obama and identify as entirely different person now eligible to become the first black female president. This is followed by a solo song by Barack sung as an aside to the audience revealing that this has always been his heart’s desire.

    The scene closes with a song in which each and all players layout how they’ll contribute, influence, brow beat, lie, and fund raise to put Obama back in office.

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  8. I’ve got an idea for what to with some homeless people. Pay them to live onstage. We’ll call it Don’t Get Any On You. This is already in the Mamdani budget? Never mind then. How about AIDS TWO: Elective Bugabooboo. Fauci’s lab creates an undetectable virus with no symptoms. But Jeffrey Toobin has the cure in his hand. Will he be brave enough to share it? Try and stop him MAGA!

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