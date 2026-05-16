Straight Line of the Day: “Democrats, The Musical.” We Have the Title; Now Just Need Ideas… Posted by Oppo on 16 May 2026, 12:00 pm
I heard if ‘Democrats, The Musical’🎶 is a success they’re going to go against copyright laws and change ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ to ‘Shooter on the Roof’.
Charge thousands of dollars for whites, let LGBTQWERTY in for free. Only bugs at the refreshments stand.
Slide opening night by 30 months. Start late and then begin with a 45 minute land acknowledgement. Perform an abridged version of Le Miserable with all roles race and gender swapped and dialog entirely rewritten to only use modern idiomatic dialog. Replace the last scene with a drag show.
“That’s our Hillary!”
The thug’ll come out tomorrow
Bet your bottom dollar, that tomorrow there’ll be fun
Just thinking about tomorrow
Antifa brings riots, and the sorrows just begun
When I’m stuck with some gay that’s gray and phony
I just print more ballots, and grin, and say, oh
Hamas’ll come out tomorrow
Oh, you gotta hang out tomorrow, come what may
Tomorrow, tomorrow, a new cause tomorrow
Your troubles won’t go away
The taxes come out tomorrow
Bet your bottom dollar that tomorrow there’ll be more!
Just grifting some more tomorrow
‘Til we ruin the rich folks and the rest become poor
When I’m stuck for some words that are vague and phony
I just call AOC or Gavin and say
These are our best hopes tomorrow
Oh, we’ve gotta hang on ’til tomorrow, come what may
Tomorrow, tomorrow, you’ll find out tomorrow
Can’t trust anything they say
Tomorrow, tomorrow, we’ll fool you tomorrow
No answers, you’ll always pay
Oh, well, surely worth being a Promoted Comment, to catch the attention of web browsers!
We Have the Title; Now Just Need Ideas…
…. such as hiring bad actors who cannot sing nor remember the lies they told yesterday.
There are plenty of bureaucrat underlings and operatives who won’t sing; do they count?
If you are a rich man,
We will take your money, buck by buck, accounts we’ll surely drain
All day long we’ll tax and fine and fee
‘Til you’re not a wealthy man.
I wouldn’t have to work hard.
Living off the grift that fraud-based NGOs always obtain
If you’re even a little bitty rich
You’re a target of our evil plan
I’d build a big McMansion from your former riches,
And so will a dozen of my pals
I’d get a new EV with the stolen loot I took
There might be one long lawsuit filed in the courts
And one IRS probe coming down,
But they will all lead nowhere, ‘cus you’re a schnook
Once you’re not a rich man,
We’ll move on and find another sucker we can bleed wealth from
Anyone who has that thing we want
All day long we’ll break ‘em to a bum.
It’s such a pleasure imagining Topol acting out this song.
Oh, I’ve got a better title for the musical:
‘Crats
Act 1:
Barack Obama calls a meeting of his old crew – Susan Rice, Eric Holder, Hillary Clinton, Wolf Blitzer…et al. All players introduce themselves in a “The Gang’s All Here” song.
Obama announces his diabolical scheme to retake the White House: he’ll get sex reassignment surgery, change his name to Barbara Obama and identify as entirely different person now eligible to become the first black female president. This is followed by a solo song by Barack sung as an aside to the audience revealing that this has always been his heart’s desire.
The scene closes with a song in which each and all players layout how they’ll contribute, influence, brow beat, lie, and fund raise to put Obama back in office.
…and as you watch, the cast will eerily change, melding into one another so that they can no longer be identified as individuals…
I’ve got an idea for what to with some homeless people. Pay them to live onstage. We’ll call it Don’t Get Any On You. This is already in the Mamdani budget? Never mind then. How about AIDS TWO: Elective Bugabooboo. Fauci’s lab creates an undetectable virus with no symptoms. But Jeffrey Toobin has the cure in his hand. Will he be brave enough to share it? Try and stop him MAGA!
Didn’t they already do this in the movie “The Producers”?