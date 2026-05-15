Bond Girlathon Friday : Results From 5/8/2026 : New Matches for 5/15/2026

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Wednesday might be in suspence but Friday is ready to go.

Results from 5/8/2028

(7) Ursula AndressNo Preference(12) Honor Blackman
140072

(15) Shirley EatonNo PreferenceAliza Gur
153243

New Matches for 5/15/2026

Match 1

(14) Tania Mallet (Tilly Masterson) vs Martine Beswick (Zora, Paula Caplan)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
(14) Tania Mallet4 – 2 – 0732 – 4 – 561
Tilly Masterson

Actress:Tania Mallet
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Goldfinger (1964)

Synopsis:

Tilly Masterson tried to assassinate Auric Goldfinger in revenge for the death of her sister Jill. With her poor marksmanship, she missed and almost shot Bond, who took a sharp interest in her. Bond caught up with Tilly again and foiled another of her attempts to kill Goldfinger. In the process, the two were chased by Goldfinger’s hitmen, and Tilly was killed by Oddjob’s steel rimmed hat.

Tania Mallet

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Martine Beswick2 – 4 – 0494 – 13 – 603
Zora
Paula Caplan

Actress:Martine Beswick
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:From Russia With Love (1963)

Synopsis:

Head of Station in Istanbul, Kerim Bey, took Bond to a gypsy camp, where the two girls Vida and Zora were to fight to the death over a man. Zora was played by Martine Beswick, who would return 3 years later to play another Bond girl in Thunderball.

Actress:Martine Beswick
Nationality:
Bond Movie:Thunderball (1965)

Synopsis:

Paula Caplan was Bond’s liaison in Nassau. She was played by Martine Beswick, who had previously played Bond girl Zora in From Russia With Love. Paula helped Bond to make contact with Domino Derval, but met her end after being captured by SPECTRE agents, taking a cyanide pill to avoid torture.

Martine Beswick

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Match 2

Nadja Regin (Bonita) vs (5) Daniela Bianchi (Tatiana Romanova)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Nadja Regin1 – 5 – 0341 – 28 – 715
Bonita

Actress:Nadja Regin
Nationality:Serbian
Bond Movie:Goldfinger (1964)

Synopsis:

In the exciting pre-title sequence of Goldfinger, Bond foils the plots of a heroin baron and blows up his operations with plastic explosives. Before leaving, Bond takes care of some unfinished business, to have a bath with Bonita. The excursion turns out to be a trap, as Bonita seduces Bond so that a henchman can knock him unconscious. Bond sees the reflection in Bonita’s eyes, and she gets knocked on the head while the henchman is electrocuted in the bath. “Shocking. Positively shocking” Bond remarks before leaving the room.

Nadja Regin

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
(5) Daniela Bianchi6 – 0 – 0889 – 13 – 278
Tatiana Romanova

Actress:Daniela Bianchi
Nationality:Italian
Bond Movie:From Russia With Love (1963)

Synopsis:

Tatiana Romanova worked for the Soviet Embassy in Istanbul, and was coerced by the deadly Rosa Klebb into a mission to seduce James Bond and (unknowingly) lead him to his death. She helped Bond steal a Lektor decoding machine, and the pair escaped on the Orient Express train. After a failed assassination attempt by henchman Red Grant, Klebb tried to personally kill Bond, but Tatiana’s loyalty to Bond won out.

Daniela Bianchi

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