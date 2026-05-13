Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Suspended

Sorry about this but I have discovered some serious scheduling irregularities that I need to work out. I don’t have time to do so at the moment so no matches this week. One match from last week was actually a repeat. I need to redo the scheduling and that will take a little time. Hopefully I can get this sorted for next week and resume the matches. Sorry for the inconvenience. The Friday matches should be good to go. Here is a little something to tide you over.

2