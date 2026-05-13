Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Suspended

Sorry about this but I have discovered some serious scheduling irregularities that I need to work out. I don’t have time to do so at the moment so no matches this week. One match from last week was actually a repeat. I need to redo the scheduling and that will take a little time. Hopefully I can get this sorted for next week and resume the matches. Sorry for the inconvenience. The Friday matches should be good to go. Here is a little something to tide you over.
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!
I’d like to rev her engine.
Little known fact… many racetracks back in the day, similar to high school gymnasiums, had swimming pools underneath a retractable infield. That’s why there are always girls in swimsuits and guys with no shirts.