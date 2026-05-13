Man Discovers That Living With Supermodel Is Vastly Different Than Dating Her Posted by Oppo on 13 May 2026, 11:00 am
I know a supermodel when I see one and that’s just a Plain Jane Karen.
Yeah, when you’re living with them they quit putting in the effort.
Who knew she was absolutely fixated on appearance?
Taking her to a restaurant and only having to buy her drinks and a salad for a date was awesome!
Opening the fridge at home and finding nothing but wine and kale now that they are married sucks!
Not only does he constantly lose the TV remote between the couch cushions, now he has to check under there before he sits to make sure he doesn’t crush his wife.