Straight Line of the Day: Lawyer and I Went Judge Shopping and Landed a Great Deal: … Posted by Oppo on 13 May 2026, 12:00 pm 1
… but now my lips are all chapped…
…time served and $10k in restitution. I was ticketed for the Epstein suite…
…I really did save hundreds (of bottle caps) on my car insurance.
###### All of my sentences have been reduced ######
Ugh. That didn’t work, and I can’t see the edit comment button anymore…. Waaaah
For just a few extra dollars, I got one who knows what a woman is.
Won’t bother returning them for the deposit at those prices.
The Soros judges are so crooked they ended up bribing me.
I love the smell of first day of treason season in Blue City politics.
… I found one with a lifetime appointment and a cynical attitude. He also has a tremendous gambling addiction…
All I know is I shagged Judge Judy once after my “discovery phase” with her.
…home confinement at the intern dorm
purrrr
Amicus Curia-city killed the cat.