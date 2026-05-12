Study Suggests Europeans Are Closely Related
SciTech Daily | May 8, 2013 | UC Davis
… thus giving the lie to anyone who called them a bunch of bastards.
Study Suggests Europeans Are Closely Related
SciTech Daily | May 8, 2013 | UC Davis
… thus giving the lie to anyone who called them a bunch of bastards.
Another study found that the people of earth are also somewhat related to I don’t buy it.
Yep, good ‘ol inbreeding. Or, in the case of the Irish, fetal alcohol syndrome.
This explains their expanded welfare system…
Closely related to what?
They’ll deny it, but it’s the Greys…
Study Suggests Europeans Are Closely Related…to the Jeffersons.