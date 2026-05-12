Straight Line of the Day: If You Could Just Do That First Date Over Again … Posted by Oppo on 12 May 2026, 12:00 pm
…I would have been firmer with her ( she was too darned ticklish!)…
… who am I kidding- I never stood a chance with her…
You accidentally put your “Caption This!” submission in the “Straight Line of the Day” queue.
… today you might be paying child support.
If You Could Just Do That First Date Over Again …
I would have lower expectations.
Or find a girl with lower expectations.
Trust more, and trust less the wisdom of Crocodile Dundee and Austin Powers, or those dodgy X-Ray Specs.
Some of them I just want to skip the first date and go right to the break-up.
I probably wouldn’t hit on her sister.
or her mom.
…or her mom’s sister…
Dig another foot or two.