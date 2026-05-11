Babesleaga Group AM : Week 2 : Tuesday Weld vs Dyan Cannon Posted by walruskkkch on 11 May 2026, 10:00 am Good morning. Tuesday Weld vs Dyan Cannon Tuesday Weld (0-1-0 Pts. 44 Avg. 44.00) Week 1 Lost to Elke Sommer 44-47 VS Dyan Cannon (1-0-0 Pts. 57 Avg. 57.00) Week 1 Defeated Mary Ure 57-26 Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWho do you prefer?Tuesday WeldDyan Cannon15 votes · 15 answersVote
Good morning?
What’s good about it when you have to get a colonoscopy in just a few hours.
In a few hours it will be the afternoon.
At 2pm they start running the old tube up where the sun don’t sign.
I’ve had over a dozen of them and I feel like a pro. In the meantime its…fun fun fun until they try and take my T-Bird away….