Babesleaga Group AM : Week 2 : Tuesday Weld vs Dyan Cannon

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Good morning.

Tuesday Weld vs Dyan Cannon

Tuesday Weld (0-1-0 Pts. 44 Avg. 44.00)

  • Week 1 Lost to Elke Sommer 44-47

VS

Dyan Cannon (1-0-0 Pts. 57 Avg. 57.00)

  • Week 1 Defeated Mary Ure 57-26

Who do you prefer?
15 votes · 15 answers
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