Friday Night Open Thread: Never Underestimate Technology

I thought driver-less cars would only kill you and drive through active crime scenes when they’re not supposed to. I didn’t foresee this:
Runaway Waymo that dropped passenger at California airport is every traveler’s worst nightmare: ‘It’s not my mistake’
New York Post | May 1, 2026 | Nina Joudeh
A Bay Area businessman’s first ride in a driverless Waymo turned into an airport nightmare when the robotaxi allegedly sped off with his luggage still locked in the trunk — leaving him stranded without clothes, work materials, or answers before a flight to San Diego.
Di Jin said his Monday trip from Sunnyvale to San Jose Mineta International Airport went smoothly until he arrived at the terminal and tried to retrieve his suitcase.
“I pressed the trunk open button, tried to get my luggage, but it doesn’t do anything, and it drives away immediately,” Jin told NBC.
The stunned passenger immediately contacted Waymo customer service, only to be told the autonomous vehicle was already heading back to its depot and could not return.
One Waymo to another: “Have you any Grey Pupon?”
Other Waymo: “No, just some Di Jin.”
But this raises the question: What if you’re in Death Valley and ask the Waymo to wait a minute while you hop out and take a photograph — but you take two minutes?
I sense another screenplay coming on!
That’s just insane. I would only use a driver-less car as a “getaway car”, plus it would curtail my cursing exponentially.
“Step on it, Getaway Car! Step on it!”
“I’m sorry, sir: I cannot exceed the speed limit, and in any case I have to pull over and stop for those flashing blue lights.”
….good thing I brought a cold beer and sitting in the back seat just chillin’ like Magellan….while watching all the freaks on Sunset Blvd.
🎶🎶🎵
Gene is riding through the city tonight
Through the lights in a hot new driverless car
He joins the chat with Tierney, Gene,
It’s a scene down on Sunset Boulevard
🎶🎶🎵
Excellent – What if I told you I’m really Wolfgang Puck?
For teacher appreciation week at the school where I work, each teacher got a personal defense kit.
It has mace, a police whistle, a .32 automatic, extra magazine, a small roll of caution tape, and a box of chalk for outlines on the ground. But no ammo. I’m grateful for the gift but I question the choice of a .32. That ammo is not cheap or easy to come by. My guess is that the district got a deal on volume.
This goes back to the Straight Line:
“If the sound from a police whistle travels at the speed of sound, a bullet at x ft/sec, and mace at y ft/sec, which one will arrive at the perpetrator’s location first?
“And if F=MA, which one will have the greatest effect?”
“Open the trunk Waymo.”
“I’m afraid I can’t do that Dave.”
I found a fan-translated Japanese-to-English comic that has a moon-nuker style of humor:
Killer Shark in Another World
Late in the story, there’s a Trump parody that I think is friendly, though the whole thing’s so over-the-top that I can’t really tell. Any opinions?
It’s NSFW for coarse language and bloody violence, and the panels are ordered right to left.
Great. Don’t leave it to United or Delta to lose your luggage en route. AI just did it, before you even hit the check-in. What an age we live in!