Friday Night Open Thread: Never Underestimate Technology

I thought driver-less cars would only kill you and drive through active crime scenes when they’re not supposed to. I didn’t foresee this:

Runaway Waymo that dropped passenger at California airport is every traveler’s worst nightmare: ‘It’s not my mistake’

New York Post | May 1, 2026 | Nina Joudeh

A Bay Area businessman’s first ride in a driverless Waymo turned into an airport nightmare when the robotaxi allegedly sped off with his luggage still locked in the trunk — leaving him stranded without clothes, work materials, or answers before a flight to San Diego.

Di Jin said his Monday trip from Sunnyvale to San Jose Mineta International Airport went smoothly until he arrived at the terminal and tried to retrieve his suitcase.

“I pressed the trunk open button, tried to get my luggage, but it doesn’t do anything, and it drives away immediately,” Jin told NBC.

The stunned passenger immediately contacted Waymo customer service, only to be told the autonomous vehicle was already heading back to its depot and could not return.