Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 4/29/2026 : New Matches for 5/6/2026

I hope Mr. Walrus catches me laying down on the job!
Results for 4/29/2026
|(13) Eva Green
|No Preference
|Monica Bellucci
|167
|3
|65
|Catherina Murino
|No Preference
|(10) Lea Seydoux
|139
|0
|87
New Matches fro 5/6/2026
Match 1
(12) Olga Kurylenko (Camille Montes) vs Tonia Sotiropoulou (Bond’s Lover)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(12) Olga Kurylenko
|6 – 1 – 0
|757 – 10 – 460
Actress: Olga Kurylenko Nationality: French Bond Movie: Quantum of Solace (2008)
Synopsis:
Camille Montes was a Bolivian agent who’s family was murdered by General Medrano. She slept with Medrano’s business acquaintance Dominic Greene to try and get close enough to Medrano to enact revenge. The plan failed and she was almost killed, so Camille teamed up with Bond to kill Medrano and Greene.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Tonia Sotiropoulou
|2 – 5 – 0
|647 – 14 – 711
Actress: Tonia Sotiropoulou Nationality: Greek Bond Movie: Skyfall (2012)
Synopsis:
Tonia Sotiropoulou was credited only as “Bond’s lover”, and appeared in a brief scene with no lines or conversation with Bond. They made love, and were then shown lying on a bed, Bond drinking a beer. She is the only girl on this list that didn’t have a speaking role, and is perhaps the least memorable of all Bond girls.
Match 2
(4) Gemma Arterton (Strawberry Fields) vs Berenice Marlohe (Sévérine)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(4) Gemma Arterton
|7 – 0 – 0
|1052 – 7 – 413
Actress: Gemma Arterton Nationality: English Bond Movie: Quantum of Solace (2008)
Synopsis:
Strawberry Fields was an MI6 office worker in Bolivia at the British consulate. She was tasked with ensuring that James Bond flew back home, but she ultimately failed. She spent the night with Bond and went with him to Dominic Greene’s fundraiser, helping him escape by tripping one of Green’s henchmen. Greene got his revenge by leaving her dead on Bond’s bed, covered in oil from head to toe, in a throwback to Jill Masterson from Goldfinger.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Berenice Marlohe
|1 – 6 – 0
|430 – 17 – 881
Actress: Bérénice Marlohe Nationality: French Bond Movie: Skyfall (2012)
Synopsis:
Sévérine was a captive of Raoul Silva’s, who had taken her out of the Macau sex trade at a young age. Bond met Sévérine at a casino and convinced her that he could kill Silva and let her go free if she helped him out. After killing her bodyguards, Bond managed to escape the casino and travelled with Sévérine to Silva’s private Island. The pair were caught, and for her betrayal, Silva placed a glass of Scotch on Sévérine’s head and asked Bond to shoot it off. Bond purposefully missed, but Silva shot her in the head anyway, killing her and knocking off the Scotch. Bond coldly commented that it was a waste of good Scotch.