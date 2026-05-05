Straight Line of the Day: US Air Traffic Control Being Revamped. Key Upgrades Include:

US Air Traffic Control Undergoes Biggest Upgrade Since the Jet Age | Modern Skies Summit

YouTube | 04/28/2026 | The Daily Signal

The U.S. air traffic control system is getting its largest modernization since the jet age.

The Daily Signal’s Abigail Matsuyoshi reports from the Modern Skies Summit in Washington, D.C., where Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy unveiled sweeping upgrades to the Federal Aviation Administration’s aging infrastructure—some of which dates back to the 1960s and 1970s. The project aims to boost safety, reduce outages, and modernize how air traffic controllers manage America’s crowded skies.