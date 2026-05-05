Melania:
“I pledge allegiance, to the bee, of the United States of”…
Trump: OMG in the name of King Arthur just go away and get the King another shot of jack please.” 👑
….then the weird beards started chanting “death to America”.
It may sting me, but I can crush it easily. Just like Iran.
Consulting with Beebee…
“All I can say, Mr. Bee, is that we’ve got drones — big, beautiful drones — drones like no bee has ever seen. And we’re going to use them. We don’t want to, but we will if we have to.”
Trump: “Now say bye bye to the Babylon Bee’s #1 🐝 Intern bee-cause he’s going to fly over now to Obama Jr., Hakeem Jefferies, and sting him right on his 👃
That bee is a drone
Another Chinese bug found on Whitehouse grounds!
Have you heard me sing the ‘Eric the Half-A-Bee” song? It’s tremendous. Everyone says so.
…(backing away silently)…
“You may be proud of your stinger, but ours are the best, lethal and ready to go at a moment’s notice…”
To bee or not to bee.
(Too easy)
“This little guy brings me all the important news I need to know. -And he’s from Babylon.”
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Melania:
“I pledge allegiance, to the bee, of the United States of”…
Trump: OMG in the name of King Arthur just go away and get the King another shot of jack please.” 👑
….then the weird beards started chanting “death to America”.
It may sting me, but I can crush it easily. Just like Iran.
Consulting with Beebee…
“All I can say, Mr. Bee, is that we’ve got drones — big, beautiful drones — drones like no bee has ever seen. And we’re going to use them. We don’t want to, but we will if we have to.”
Trump: “Now say bye bye to the Babylon Bee’s #1 🐝 Intern bee-cause he’s going to fly over now to Obama Jr., Hakeem Jefferies, and sting him right on his 👃
That bee is a drone
Another Chinese bug found on Whitehouse grounds!
Have you heard me sing the ‘Eric the Half-A-Bee” song? It’s tremendous. Everyone says so.
…(backing away silently)…
“You may be proud of your stinger, but ours are the best, lethal and ready to go at a moment’s notice…”
To bee or not to bee.
(Too easy)
“This little guy brings me all the important news I need to know. -And he’s from Babylon.”