Your Passwords Are Probably Screwed
The New York Times | April 28, 2026 | Brett J. Goldstein
Anthropic recently sent a shock wave through the cybersecurity world when it said its new artificial intelligence model, Claude Mythos, had exhibited an extraordinary ability to find previously unknown vulnerabilities in software — a hacker’s fantasy. Concern over the tool’s power caused Anthropic to restrict its release mainly to bigger companies, allowing them time to secure their software.
… avoid anything online – only transact IRW…
… make up random sentences that only make sense in your own addled mind, then use the first letters, occasionally inappropriately capitalizing some, and throw in some characters and numbers as punctuation…
… use “oppoisapoofter&walrussmellsofelderberries” like I do…
According to Allen Ludden people were never screwed and was known to punch people who believed he was passing out bad passwords.
My password summons a demon so vile you would think, correctly, that it was spawned in a smokey back room at the DNC headquarters.
I just changed all of mine to Anthropic666!!! It will never guess that one.
Don’t use passwords.
Use pass-sign-language.
…pass…