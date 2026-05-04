Straight Line of the Day: Your Passwords Are Probably Screwed. What To Do About It: …

Your Passwords Are Probably Screwed

The New York Times | April 28, 2026 | Brett J. Goldstein

Anthropic recently sent a shock wave through the cybersecurity world when it said its new artificial intelligence model, Claude Mythos, had exhibited an extraordinary ability to find previously unknown vulnerabilities in software — a hacker’s fantasy. Concern over the tool’s power caused Anthropic to restrict its release mainly to bigger companies, allowing them time to secure their software.