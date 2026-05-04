Straight Line of the Day: Your Passwords Are Probably Screwed. What To Do About It: …

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Your Passwords Are Probably Screwed
The New York Times | April 28, 2026 | Brett J. Goldstein

Anthropic recently sent a shock wave through the cybersecurity world when it said its new artificial intelligence model, Claude Mythos, had exhibited an extraordinary ability to find previously unknown vulnerabilities in software — a hacker’s fantasy. Concern over the tool’s power caused Anthropic to restrict its release mainly to bigger companies, allowing them time to secure their software.

8 Comments

  2. … make up random sentences that only make sense in your own addled mind, then use the first letters, occasionally inappropriately capitalizing some, and throw in some characters and numbers as punctuation…

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