Straight Line of the Day: What’s an Example of a Poor Return on Investment? Posted by Oppo on 1 May 2026, 12:00 pm
Minus 200 percent on investment.
😩
Joe Biden’s presidency.
How much did you invest and why?
Thousands of dollars.
Because the IRS made me.
Donations to the Clinton Global Initiative from 2012-2016
… and Hunter Biden masterpieces?
Obedience school for cats.
This comment is subscriber-exclusive content.
Gentlemen, I give you the California High-Speed Rail (CAHSR) project…
Season 1 of Star Fleet Academy.
I only watched it to see Kerice Brooks.
😂
Fried Chick-O-Sticks.
The non-air portion of the bag of Cheetos.
Wind and Solar Farms