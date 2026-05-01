Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 4/24/2026 : New Matches for 5/1/2026

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So, this is what IMAO looks like these days.

Results fro 4/24/2026

Halle BerryNo PreferenceKim Basinger
98092

(10) Rosemund PikeNo PreferenceBarbara Carerra
110081

Matches for 5/1/2026

Match 1

Valerie Leon (Lady in Bahamas : Hotel Recptionist) vs Rachel Grant (Peaceful Fountains of Desire)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Valerie Leon2 – 3 – 0369 – 10 – 508
Lady in Bahamas : Hotel Recptionist

Birth Name: Valerie Therese Leon

Age: 81, born 12 November 1943

Country of origin:  United Kingdom

Currently Residing In:  United Kingdom

Spy who loved me ; James Bond investigates the hijacking of British and Russian submarines carrying nuclear warheads, with the help of a K.G.B. agent whose lover he killed.

Never say never again ; James Bond is called upon to try to recover nuclear bombs stolen by Spectre, but he will have to get rid of a professional assassin, hired especially to eliminate him.

Valerie Leon

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Rachel Grant2 – 3 – 0555 – 13 – 466
Peaceful Fountains of Desire

Actress:Rachel Grant
Nationality:Filipino
Bond Movie:Die Another Day (2002)

Synopsis:

Peaceful Fountains of Desire was a masseuse working for Mr Chang of the Hong Kong Yacht Club Hotel. Bond arrived and took the presidential suite, and was soon surprised to have a complimentary masseuse knock at the door. Knowing Mr Chang was with Chinese Intelligence, Bond felt down the girl’s legs and took her gun. He smashed a nearby mirror to reveal Mr Chang spying on him, and talked to Chang directly instead of having the girl find out information.

Rachel Grant

Who do you prefer?
34 votes · 34 answers
Vote

Match 2

Margaret Nolan (Dink) vs Trina Parks (Thumper)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Margaret Nolan1 – 4 – 0404 – 4 – 638
Dink

Actress:Margaret Nolan
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Goldfinger (1964)

Synopsis:

Margaret Nolan played the Golden Girl in the title sequence and the pre-release advertising for Goldfinger. However, the producers eventually choose Shirley Eaton to play Jill Masterson, and Nolan was given the much smaller role of the pool-side masseuse Dink. Dink is shown massaging Bond, but has to leave when Felix Leiter arrives for some “man’s talk.”

Margaret Nolan

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Trina Parks0 – 5 – 057 – 6 – 817
Thumper

Actress:Trina Parks
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Synopsis:

Thumper and Bambi attack Bond, kicking him and using their martial art skills to overcome him. Bond was at a loss, the two girls too nimble for him. However, Thumper and Bambi then throw Bond into a pool, and they lose their advantage, Bond managing to push their heads underwater until they give in and reveal where Willard Whyte is being kept.

Trina Parks

Who do you prefer?
36 votes · 36 answers
Vote

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