Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 4/24/2026 : New Matches for 5/1/2026

So, this is what IMAO looks like these days.
Results fro 4/24/2026
|Halle Berry
|No Preference
|Kim Basinger
|98
|0
|92
|(10) Rosemund Pike
|No Preference
|Barbara Carerra
|110
|0
|81
Matches for 5/1/2026
Match 1
Valerie Leon (Lady in Bahamas : Hotel Recptionist) vs Rachel Grant (Peaceful Fountains of Desire)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Valerie Leon
|2 – 3 – 0
|369 – 10 – 508
Birth Name: Valerie Therese Leon
Age: 81, born 12 November 1943
Country of origin: United Kingdom
Currently Residing In: United Kingdom
Spy who loved me ; James Bond investigates the hijacking of British and Russian submarines carrying nuclear warheads, with the help of a K.G.B. agent whose lover he killed.
Never say never again ; James Bond is called upon to try to recover nuclear bombs stolen by Spectre, but he will have to get rid of a professional assassin, hired especially to eliminate him.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Rachel Grant
|2 – 3 – 0
|555 – 13 – 466
Actress: Rachel Grant Nationality: Filipino Bond Movie: Die Another Day (2002)
Synopsis:
Peaceful Fountains of Desire was a masseuse working for Mr Chang of the Hong Kong Yacht Club Hotel. Bond arrived and took the presidential suite, and was soon surprised to have a complimentary masseuse knock at the door. Knowing Mr Chang was with Chinese Intelligence, Bond felt down the girl’s legs and took her gun. He smashed a nearby mirror to reveal Mr Chang spying on him, and talked to Chang directly instead of having the girl find out information.
Match 2
Margaret Nolan (Dink) vs Trina Parks (Thumper)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Margaret Nolan
|1 – 4 – 0
|404 – 4 – 638
Actress: Margaret Nolan Nationality: English Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)
Synopsis:
Margaret Nolan played the Golden Girl in the title sequence and the pre-release advertising for Goldfinger. However, the producers eventually choose Shirley Eaton to play Jill Masterson, and Nolan was given the much smaller role of the pool-side masseuse Dink. Dink is shown massaging Bond, but has to leave when Felix Leiter arrives for some “man’s talk.”
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Trina Parks
|0 – 5 – 0
|57 – 6 – 817
Actress: Trina Parks Nationality: American Bond Movie: Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Synopsis:
Thumper and Bambi attack Bond, kicking him and using their martial art skills to overcome him. Bond was at a loss, the two girls too nimble for him. However, Thumper and Bambi then throw Bond into a pool, and they lose their advantage, Bond managing to push their heads underwater until they give in and reveal where Willard Whyte is being kept.