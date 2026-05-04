Babesleaga Group AL : Final Results and Standings

Ladies and gentlemen we have our winner. Let us congratulate her and wish her luck in the next round.
Maureen O’Hara
Results
Final Standings
|Contestants
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Maureen O’Hara
|7 – 0 – 0
|404
|57.71
|189
|57.71 – 27.00
|Gene Tierney
|6 – 1 – 0
|373
|53.28
|194
|53.28 – 27.71
|Ingrid Bergman
|5 – 2 – 0
|326
|46.57
|260
|46.57 – 37.14
|Veronica Lake
|4 – 3 – 0
|327
|46.71
|246
|46.71 – 35.14
|Cyd Charisse
|3 – 4 – 0
|307
|43.85
|272
|43.85 – 38.85
|Lauren Bacall
|2 – 5 – 0
|300
|42.85
|312
|42.85 – 44.57
|Greer Garson
|1 – 6 – 0
|135
|19.28
|401
|19.28 – 57.28
|Joan Blondell
|0 – 7 – 0
|137
|19.57
|415
|19.57 – 59.28
Group AM Week 1
- 10:00 am Ursula Andress vs Sharon Tate
- 2:00 pm Tuesday Weld vs Elke Sommer
- 6:00 pm Dyan Cannon vs Mary Ure
- 8:00 pm Jean Seberg vs Eva Renzi