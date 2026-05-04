Babesleaga Group AL : Final Results and Standings

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Ladies and gentlemen we have our winner. Let us congratulate her and wish her luck in the next round.

Maureen O’Hara

Results

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79 votes · 79 answers
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Final Standings

ContestantsRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Maureen O’Hara7 – 0 – 040457.7118957.71 – 27.00
Gene Tierney6 – 1 – 037353.2819453.28 – 27.71
Ingrid Bergman5 – 2 – 032646.5726046.57 – 37.14
Veronica Lake4 – 3 – 032746.7124646.71 – 35.14
Cyd Charisse3 – 4 – 030743.8527243.85 – 38.85
Lauren Bacall2 – 5 – 030042.8531242.85 – 44.57
Greer Garson1 – 6 – 013519.2840119.28 – 57.28
Joan Blondell0 – 7 – 013719.5741519.57 – 59.28

Group AM Week 1

  • 10:00 am Ursula Andress vs Sharon Tate
  • 2:00 pm Tuesday Weld vs Elke Sommer
  • 6:00 pm Dyan Cannon vs Mary Ure
  • 8:00 pm Jean Seberg vs Eva Renzi

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