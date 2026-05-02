Straight Line of the Day: At the Next Party or Meeting, To Make a Grand Entrance, … Posted by Oppo on 2 May 2026, 12:00 pm
Ride in on a unicycle while juggling flaming chainsaws.
Make sure you’re wearing your fizzbin kit.
I’ve always fantasized about getting an authentic replica of General Robert E. Lee’s uniform and walking into the next Dimocratic National Convention…and start walking around barking out orders…or would that be the so-called “stolen valor?
…stagger in twenty minutes late, slightly disheveled, smelling of booze and cheap cigars… just like always…
Borrow an ICE agent’s jacket.
😂🤣
Bacon!
Yeah, but what about wearing an ICE agent’s jacket, twenty minutes late, slightly disheveled, smelling of booze and cheap cigars?
Avoid any audible passing of gas.