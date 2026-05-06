Why did you choose to view IMAO?
What were your objectives in viewing IMAO? Were they met?
What were some of your biggest takeaways?
What advice would you give to someone considering viewing IMAO?
How would you describe IMAO’s value?
Where do you see yourself in three years? (Halle Berry answers not accepted)
Don’t panic: this isn’t an exit interview. But it could be, depending on your answers.
Why did I choose to view IMAO?
I chose to go to IMAO. We choose to go to IMAO in this decade and do the other things not because they are easy, but because they are hard. Because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we’re willing to accept. One we are unwilling to postpone. And therefore, as we set sail, we ask God’s blessing on the most hazardous and dangerous and greatest adventure that man has ever gone.
Why did you choose to view IMAO?
May I be frank? It was Frank.
What were your objectives in viewing to IMAO?
Humorous distraction from the humdrum workaday world
Were they met?
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
What were some of your biggest takeaways?
Screenshots, lots and lots of screenshots
What advice would you give to someone considering viewing IMAO?
Never antagonize the Emu
How would you describe IMAO’s value?
It’s indescribably delicious
Where do you see yourself in three years? (Halle Berry answers not accepted)
In a mirror, darkly…
Actions speak louder than words: rather than provide answers, one could just click back one screen and view the Bond Girlathon.
Been there, did that, took screenshots…
Why did I choose IMAO? Laziness. Much easier than choosing between Basil and basil.
Why did you choose to view IMAO?
At sentencing, the judge gave me the option of this or 10 years in the slammer.
What were your objectives in viewing to IMAO? Were they met?
Determining the appropriate ocular PPE. I determined a DIN 13 shade in a fully respirated welding helmet were required.
What were some of your biggest takeaways?
Chan’s Chinese Kitchen has a massive #3 lunch combo. Compliment the waving cat decoration on the counter and you get an extra egg roll.
What advice would you give to someone considering viewing IMAO?
Whatever your expectations are, lower them.
How would you describe IMAO’s value?
With the assistance of an enigma machine that’s been converted to encode hieroglyphs. By the time the EMU learns Egyptian and decodes the message I’ll be in a different state.
Where do you see yourself in three years? (Halle Berry answers not accepted)
In a mirror.
What you do on your own time is fine, but what makes you think you can wear IMAO t-shirts to work?
Where do you see yourself in 5 years when your sentence is up?
Why did you choose to view IMAO? I’m on the clock with nothing better to do.
What were your objectives in viewing to IMAO? Were they met? Distraction from responsibilities. Briefly
What were some of your biggest takeaways? “.us” is still a thing.
What advice would you give to someone considering viewing IMAO? Get a life.
How would you describe IMAO’s value? Subscription fee is way overpriced.
Where do you see yourself in three years? (Halle Berry answers not accepted) I’m not sharing my time travel secrets.
Q from HR: How many paper clips does one man need?
Depends on the project. Paper clip. Project paper clip. It’s a joke, son.
a/k/a Project von Braun-nose!
Qs from HR: “Who is that young lady with you? What are you drinking? Is today Casual Day? Look, do we really need to beat about the bush?”