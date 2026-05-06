Straight Line of the Day: HR Questions About IMAO: …

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Why did you choose to view IMAO?

What were your objectives in viewing IMAO? Were they met?

What were some of your biggest takeaways?

What advice would you give to someone considering viewing IMAO?

How would you describe IMAO’s value?

Where do you see yourself in three years? (Halle Berry answers not accepted)

Don’t panic: this isn’t an exit interview. But it could be, depending on your answers.

13 Comments

  1. Why did I choose to view IMAO?
    I chose to go to IMAO. We choose to go to IMAO in this decade and do the other things not because they are easy, but because they are hard. Because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we’re willing to accept. One we are unwilling to postpone. And therefore, as we set sail, we ask God’s blessing on the most hazardous and dangerous and greatest adventure that man has ever gone.

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  2. Why did you choose to view IMAO?
    May I be frank? It was Frank.

    What were your objectives in viewing to IMAO?
    Humorous distraction from the humdrum workaday world
    Were they met?
    Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha

    What were some of your biggest takeaways?
    Screenshots, lots and lots of screenshots

    What advice would you give to someone considering viewing IMAO?
    Never antagonize the Emu

    How would you describe IMAO’s value?
    It’s indescribably delicious

    Where do you see yourself in three years? (Halle Berry answers not accepted)
    In a mirror, darkly…

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    Reply to this comment

  5. Why did you choose to view IMAO?
    At sentencing, the judge gave me the option of this or 10 years in the slammer.

    What were your objectives in viewing to IMAO? Were they met?
    Determining the appropriate ocular PPE. I determined a DIN 13 shade in a fully respirated welding helmet were required.

    What were some of your biggest takeaways?
    Chan’s Chinese Kitchen has a massive #3 lunch combo. Compliment the waving cat decoration on the counter and you get an extra egg roll.

    What advice would you give to someone considering viewing IMAO?
    Whatever your expectations are, lower them.

    How would you describe IMAO’s value?
    With the assistance of an enigma machine that’s been converted to encode hieroglyphs. By the time the EMU learns Egyptian and decodes the message I’ll be in a different state.

    Where do you see yourself in three years? (Halle Berry answers not accepted)
    In a mirror.

    2
    Reply to this comment

  8. Why did you choose to view IMAO? I’m on the clock with nothing better to do.

    What were your objectives in viewing to IMAO? Were they met? Distraction from responsibilities. Briefly

    What were some of your biggest takeaways? “.us” is still a thing.

    What advice would you give to someone considering viewing IMAO? Get a life.

    How would you describe IMAO’s value? Subscription fee is way overpriced.

    Where do you see yourself in three years? (Halle Berry answers not accepted) I’m not sharing my time travel secrets.

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