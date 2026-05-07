Straight Line of the Day: I’m Not Paranoid, But …

… the walls wish they were closer together, to cut off my escape.
… why do department store mannequins stop moving when I enter the store?
… terrible drivers seem to wait all day, just to get in front of me.
… my bank scrutinizes every transaction of mine down to the last penny.
I’m Not Paranoid, But …
Then again I am.
… my iPhone calls me “Dave”…
…there’s a Swat Team parked in front of my house.
Finally! I called them hours ago.
Like my Chihuahua is a threat to you…smh
… when I’m talking with my wife about the FBI in front of the tv, it suddenly mutes itself …
… I do have real enemies…
. . . Fort Marcy Park seems like a strange place to drop off the names of Hillary’s assassins with the DOJ . . .
I’m Not Paranoid, But …
nobody like me, everybody hates me, I’m gonna go eat worms…
I’m Not Paranoid, But …
Why does The Voice in my head only tell me to do filthy things?
I’m Not Paranoid, But …
why is there a conspriacy to tell me I am?