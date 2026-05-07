Straight Line of the Day: I’m Not Paranoid, But …

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… the walls wish they were closer together, to cut off my escape.

… why do department store mannequins stop moving when I enter the store?

… terrible drivers seem to wait all day, just to get in front of me.

… my bank scrutinizes every transaction of mine down to the last penny.

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