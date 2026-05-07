Cartoons and Memes Posted by walruskkkch on 7 May 2026, 10:00 am “Good morning Miss Welch. What’s up with the outfit?” “These rags? I need to get out of them.” “Well, we’re waiting.” Winner 10. This week. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWhich one is funniest?1234567891019 votes · 19 answersVote
#8
If I ever had any misguided intention of playing a Tau army, I would use the heck out of that rule.
#1
Have to get a full-body view, but she’s maybe a 5 or a 6 on a really good day. Regardless, the fun factor on a date would likely make up for her not being a 7 or 8.
Never discount the fun factor!
🎵 “Buffalo gal, won’t you karma tonight, karma tonight . . . ” 🎵
Shivver me timbers!