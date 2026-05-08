Science Nook

A meter is defined by taking the fixed numerical value of the speed of light in vacuum c to be 299,792,458 when expressed in the unit m/s, where the second is defined in terms of the cesium frequency ΔνCs (the unperturbed ground-state hyperfine transition frequency of the cesium 133 atom).
And now you know how far a meter is.
A foot is the length of some king’s foot.
Amazing. I’ve learned more about mathmatics today than in 4 years of H.S. 😫
You only went to high school for 4 years? LOSER! I went for six.
Using Trigonometry..
I’m pretty sure there’s a way to calculate that into dog years.
Don’t know much trigonometry…that was year 7
Don’t know too much trigonometry? Don’ know much biology,
But I do know some of ya have too much time on hand,
Maybe we should start our own band…
(Sorry..my Canadian Cactus weed kicked in..never mind…)
Sounds like the 30% stuff but it really sounds like my Rattlesnake Tequila.
Duh. Everyone knows that. I didn’t know that thing about the king’s foot though
However, in a pinch, the number of feet I have for estimation purposes = 2. And, given the same circumstance, the amount of cesium I have = 0. America wins.
I Love how cesium reacts violently with water and air though. My middle school science teacher put on a demonstration improperly and it blew his toupee right off. No one knew he was wearing one…or even cared.
… and that’s how we learned toupee attention.
Yes ..or take 3 licks with the long board. Yikes. Not that teacher but another one gave me licks once for loaning a dude a pencil during testing.
The girls could get by with murder..and nothing. I should have became an Activest against it.