Science Nook

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A meter is defined by taking the fixed numerical value of the speed of light in vacuum c to be 299,792,458 when expressed in the unit m/s, where the second is defined in terms of the cesium frequency ΔνCs (the unperturbed ground-state hyperfine transition frequency of the cesium 133 atom).

And now you know how far a meter is.

A foot is the length of some king’s foot.

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