Straight Line of the Day: Geometry Is Important To Know For Everyday Life! For Instance, … Posted by Oppo on 8 May 2026, 12:00 pm
…it’s vital to conclusively prove that there was in fact a second key…
…it comes in handy for calculating the rough location of an errant golf shot…
…accurate volume calculations would avoid the embarrassment of putting 20 lbs of crap into a 10 lb sack…
… you can refute a politician if you can figure out his angle…
For instance…Triangles tell circles they are “pointless”, and parallel lines never meet because they have too much in common but beware of the “TRAP-ezoid”!! 😫
The angle of the dangle is directly proportional to the heat of the beat
—Beavis
Butthead:
“Huh huh huh…Beavis, if you love something… you’re a dumbass! Stop, in the name of all that which does not suck!, you can’t polish a turd, Beavis.”
Huh huh huh.
Geometry Is Important To Know For Everyday Life! For Instance, …
…the angle of the dangle is directly proportional to the heat of the meat multiplied by the thrust of the bust.
Based on the picture only, find the total internal space of the Obama Presidential Library
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Geometry Is Important To Know For Everyday Life! For Instance, …
You gotta know how to square the circle if you want to cut corners.
Wait a second…Calculus is more important than Geometry though.
I never use geometry.
A background in geometry is sure helpful in considering whether the young lady I am speaking to in the bar will fit through my bedroom door.
Avoid Boolean geometry, it can become intersectional…