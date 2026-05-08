Welcome to IMAO! If You Think You’ve Had a Bad Day, Think Again

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Man cooked to death in oven with tuna in accident

________________ was performing maintenance in a 35-foot (11-meter)-long oven at the company’s Santa Fe Springs plant before dawn Oct. 11, 2012, when a co-worker, who mistakenly believed Melena was in the bathroom, filled the pressure cooker with 12,000 pounds (5,440 kilograms) of canned tuna and it was turned on.

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7 Comments

  3. That’s some bad fish.

    At least they got a free cremation.

    That’s gonna be a hot lawsuit.

    That company is really in the pressure cooker now.

    OSHA is hot on the trail of this one.

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