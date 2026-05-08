Welcome to IMAO! If You Think You’ve Had a Bad Day, Think Again

Man cooked to death in oven with tuna in accident
________________ was performing maintenance in a 35-foot (11-meter)-long oven at the company’s Santa Fe Springs plant before dawn Oct. 11, 2012, when a co-worker, who mistakenly believed Melena was in the bathroom, filled the pressure cooker with 12,000 pounds (5,440 kilograms) of canned tuna and it was turned on.
At least his wife didn’t have to listen to him complain about how bad his day was when he got home.
DamnCat would eat his way out.
That’s some bad fish.
At least they got a free cremation.
That’s gonna be a hot lawsuit.
That company is really in the pressure cooker now.
OSHA is hot on the trail of this one.
Being in a place that smells like Maxine Water’s crotch is not a place I want to be.
Uhhhh, how do you know that?
Trump’s words not mine and I believe him.
Not buying it. I know you’re her boy toy.