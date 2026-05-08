Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 5/1/2026 : New Matches for 5/8/2026

T.G.I.F.
Results from 5/1/2026
|Rachel Grant
|No Preference
|Valerie Leon
|113
|7
|51
|Margaret Nolan
|No Preference
|Trina Parks
|196
|0
|8
New Matches for 5/8/2026
(7) Ursula Andress (Honey Ryder) vs (12) Honor Blackman (Pussy Galore)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(7) Ursula Andress
|5 – 1 – 0
|968 – 8 – 395
Actress: Ursula Andress Nationality: Swiss Bond Movie: Dr. No (1962)
Synopsis:
Honey Ryder dazzled cinema audiences, stepping out of the Caribbean sea wearing a white bikini with a large hunting knife at her side. She proved to be immensely popular with fans and set the tone for all Bond girls to come.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(12) Honor Blackman
|5 – 1 – 0
|762 – 14 – 399
Actress: Honor Blackman Nationality: English Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)
Synopsis:
The evocatively named Pussy Galore was an original Ian Fleming character from the novel. Ms. Galore ran a flying circus of female pilots, who were hired by Auric Goldfinger to fly over Fort Knox and gas the soldiers, so that Goldfinger could break in to the gold vault.
Match 2
(15) Shirley Eaton (Jill Masterson) vs Aliza Gur (Vida)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(15) Shirley Eaton
|4 – 2 – 0
|689 – 14 – 422
Actress: Shirley Eaton Nationality: English Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)
Synopsis:
Jill Masterson was the scantly dressed girl who used binoculars and an ear piece to help Auric Goldfinger cheat at cards. Bond caught her at the game, and together they blackmailed Goldfinger into losing his money. After enjoying a few bottles of Dom Perignon with Bond, Masterson was killed by Goldfinger’s henchman Oddjob, in revenge for her betrayal. Bond awoke to find her covered from head to toe in gold paint.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Aliza Gur
|2 – 4 – 0
|332 – 30 – 610
Actress: Aliza Gur Nationality: Israeli Bond Movie: From Russia With Love (1963)
Synopsis:
Vida and Zora engaged in an intense cat fight, scratching, fighting and trying to strangle each other. The fight was broken up when an assassin attacked the camp to try and kill Kerim Bey. Bond saved the life of the camp’s leader in the process, who in turn honoured Bond’s request to end the fighting. Happy to have their leader alive, Vida and Zora warmed to Bond, who got to entertain them for the evening.