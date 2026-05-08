Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 5/1/2026 : New Matches for 5/8/2026

Posted by on

T.G.I.F.

Results from 5/1/2026

Rachel GrantNo PreferenceValerie Leon
113751

Margaret NolanNo PreferenceTrina Parks
19608

New Matches for 5/8/2026

(7) Ursula Andress (Honey Ryder) vs (12) Honor Blackman (Pussy Galore)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
(7) Ursula Andress5 – 1 – 0968 – 8 – 395
Honey Ryder

Actress:Ursula Andress
Nationality:Swiss
Bond Movie:Dr. No (1962)

Synopsis:

Honey Ryder dazzled cinema audiences, stepping out of the Caribbean sea wearing a white bikini with a large hunting knife at her side. She proved to be immensely popular with fans and set the tone for all Bond girls to come.

Ursula Andress

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
(12) Honor Blackman5 – 1 – 0762 – 14 – 399
Pussy Galore

Actress:Honor Blackman
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Goldfinger (1964)

Synopsis:

The evocatively named Pussy Galore was an original Ian Fleming character from the novel. Ms. Galore ran a flying circus of female pilots, who were hired by Auric Goldfinger to fly over Fort Knox and gas the soldiers, so that Goldfinger could break in to the gold vault.

Honor Blackman

Who do you prefer?
37 votes · 37 answers
Vote

Match 2

(15) Shirley Eaton (Jill Masterson) vs Aliza Gur (Vida)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
(15) Shirley Eaton4 – 2 – 0689 – 14 – 422
Jill Masterson

Actress:Shirley Eaton
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Goldfinger (1964)

Synopsis:

Jill Masterson was the scantly dressed girl who used binoculars and an ear piece to help Auric Goldfinger cheat at cards. Bond caught her at the game, and together they blackmailed Goldfinger into losing his money. After enjoying a few bottles of Dom Perignon with Bond, Masterson was killed by Goldfinger’s henchman Oddjob, in revenge for her betrayal. Bond awoke to find her covered from head to toe in gold paint.

Shirley Eaton

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Aliza Gur2 – 4 – 0332 – 30 – 610
Vida

Actress:Aliza Gur
Nationality:Israeli
Bond Movie:From Russia With Love (1963)

Synopsis:

Vida and Zora engaged in an intense cat fight, scratching, fighting and trying to strangle each other. The fight was broken up when an assassin attacked the camp to try and kill Kerim Bey. Bond saved the life of the camp’s leader in the process, who in turn honoured Bond’s request to end the fighting. Happy to have their leader alive, Vida and Zora warmed to Bond, who got to entertain them for the evening.

Aliza Gur

Who do you prefer?
35 votes · 35 answers
Vote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.