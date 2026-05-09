Straight Line of the Day: What Your Pasta Sauce Will Record: …

Prego is selling a surveillance device that records your family dinner conversations and sends them to the Library of Congress. It sold out immediately.

Not The Bee | May 02, 2026 | Mister Retrops

Prego Pasta Sauce announced they were teaming up with StoryCorps to create a device that would store pasta while also eavesdropping on, recording, and, according to some reports, uploading your family’s dinner conversations to the Library of Congress.

It gets even crazier.

The devices sold out almost instantly! (Probably picked up by some guys in an unmarked van).

To be fair, though, Prego promised the devices won’t upload your conversations without permission.