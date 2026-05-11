Babesleaga Group AM : Week 2 : Ursula Andress vs Mary Ure Posted by walruskkkch on 11 May 2026, 2:00 pm Good afternoon. Ursula Andress vs Mary Ure Ursula Andress (1-0-0 Pts. 48 Avg. 48.00) Week 1 Defeated Sharon Tate 48-44 VS Mary Ure (0-1-0 Pts. 26 Avg. 26.00) Week 1 Lost to Dyan Cannon 26-57 Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWho do you prefer?Ursula AndressMary Ure44 votes · 44 answersVote
Good afternoon?
What’s good about it? I’m leaving in a few minutes for a colonoscopy but at least no one will have to read my crap for the next few hours.
Except the proctologist…
I was wondering if anyone would get it…good job.
No one reads your crap when you are here anyway.
You just did. Now don’t you feel at least a little bit inspired?
I run the site, I have to read everything to make sure no one is being naughty.
Be damn all this time I thought Bob B and Damncat ran it. 😕