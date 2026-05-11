Babesleaga Group AM : Week 2 : Ursula Andress vs Mary Ure

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Good afternoon.

Ursula Andress vs Mary Ure

Ursula Andress (1-0-0 Pts. 48 Avg. 48.00)

  • Week 1 Defeated Sharon Tate 48-44

VS

Mary Ure (0-1-0 Pts. 26 Avg. 26.00)

  • Week 1 Lost to Dyan Cannon 26-57

Who do you prefer?
44 votes · 44 answers
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