Straight Line of the Day: Other Travel Mistakes Include: …

Posted by on

The Travel Mistake That’s Costing Americans Thousands Overseas (And How to Avoid It)
retirement.media | May 02, 2026 | Astrid Callahan

It doesn’t feel like a big decision in the moment. You’re standing at a café in Paris, a hotel in Rome, or an ATM in Tokyo, and a simple question pops up on the screen: “Would you like to pay in U.S. dollars or the local currency?” Most Americans instinctively choose U.S. dollars. It feels familiar. Safe. Transparent. But that small choice is quietly draining thousands of dollars from travelers every year—and most don’t even realize it until it’s too late.

This mistake is called dynamic currency conversion, and it’s one of the most expensive traps in international travel today. Instead of letting your bank handle the exchange rate, the foreign merchant or ATM does it for you—usually at a much worse rate.

Well, obviously, the first mistake is being in a café in Paris, instead of a Parisian IMAO interns’ dorm.

19 Comments

    • “Oakland man accidentally adds 12,000 miles to journey,” reads the historic LA Times headline about a San Franciscan who inadvertently booked a ticket to New Zealand.

      The similar-sounding “Auckland” and “Oakland” airports have been linked ever since traveller Michael Lewis’ grave mistake in 1985, despite being more than 10,000km apart.

      3
      Reply to this comment

  10. A joke to sum this up:

    I’ll never forget the day my best friend came bursting out of that room with tears in his eyes exclaiming, “It’s a boy! It’s a boy”

    We never went back to Thailand again.

    2
    Reply to this comment

  12. Please come to Canada to feel ultra safe and we have relatively safe streets..in my little town of Port Dover Ontario…we have 150000 + motorcycle bikers on every Friday the 13th….
    walking my golden doodle dog today around today…there is peace in the world. ….

    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.