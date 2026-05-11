Straight Line of the Day: Other Travel Mistakes Include: …

The Travel Mistake That’s Costing Americans Thousands Overseas (And How to Avoid It)

retirement.media | May 02, 2026 | Astrid Callahan

It doesn’t feel like a big decision in the moment. You’re standing at a café in Paris, a hotel in Rome, or an ATM in Tokyo, and a simple question pops up on the screen: “Would you like to pay in U.S. dollars or the local currency?” Most Americans instinctively choose U.S. dollars. It feels familiar. Safe. Transparent. But that small choice is quietly draining thousands of dollars from travelers every year—and most don’t even realize it until it’s too late.

This mistake is called dynamic currency conversion, and it’s one of the most expensive traps in international travel today. Instead of letting your bank handle the exchange rate, the foreign merchant or ATM does it for you—usually at a much worse rate.