The Travel Mistake That’s Costing Americans Thousands Overseas (And How to Avoid It)
retirement.media | May 02, 2026 | Astrid Callahan
It doesn’t feel like a big decision in the moment. You’re standing at a café in Paris, a hotel in Rome, or an ATM in Tokyo, and a simple question pops up on the screen: “Would you like to pay in U.S. dollars or the local currency?” Most Americans instinctively choose U.S. dollars. It feels familiar. Safe. Transparent. But that small choice is quietly draining thousands of dollars from travelers every year—and most don’t even realize it until it’s too late.
This mistake is called dynamic currency conversion, and it’s one of the most expensive traps in international travel today. Instead of letting your bank handle the exchange rate, the foreign merchant or ATM does it for you—usually at a much worse rate.
Well, obviously, the first mistake is being in a café in Paris, instead of a Parisian IMAO interns’ dorm.
Happened to me once in Ciudad Acuna Mexico at Boys Town.
… drinking the local water…
… engaging with the colorful street people…
Yeah, why travel to them to get engaged when mail order is so easy these days?
…taking the “ugly American” image abroad as a personal challenge…
…wearing your good shoes in San Francisco.
What if my good shoes are hip waders?
Then you’ll fit right in. Weirdo.
Great for wading into hipsters.
Failing to follow the pig in a poke itinerary.
Booking a European vacation to Liverpool, and ending up in East. Liverpool. Ohio.
Well that’s better than South Memphis is it not?
“Oakland man accidentally adds 12,000 miles to journey,” reads the historic LA Times headline about a San Franciscan who inadvertently booked a ticket to New Zealand.
The similar-sounding “Auckland” and “Oakland” airports have been linked ever since traveller Michael Lewis’ grave mistake in 1985, despite being more than 10,000km apart.
Getting bargain fares today on Spirit from LearingFlights.com.
Not brushing up on Farsi before your trip to Europe.
A joke to sum this up:
I’ll never forget the day my best friend came bursting out of that room with tears in his eyes exclaiming, “It’s a boy! It’s a boy”
We never went back to Thailand again.
Other Travel Mistakes Include: …
taking the wrong turn at Alberqueque.
Please come to Canada to feel ultra safe and we have relatively safe streets..in my little town of Port Dover Ontario…we have 150000 + motorcycle bikers on every Friday the 13th….
walking my golden doodle dog today around today…there is peace in the world. ….
150,000 Bikers are rookie numbers compared to Sturgis.