Smok’em if you got’em.
“Yep, there goes Oscar into the trash compactor. Oh — Oh my God!”
Bert and Ernie – the Mean Street years…
“I’m telling you, a kids show would be DOPE!”
Bert: And you know what they call a Quarter Pounder with Cheese in Paris?
Ernie: They don’t call it a Quarter Pounder with cheese?
Bert: No man, they got the metric system. They wouldn’t know what a Muppet-faking Quarter Pounder is.
Ernie: Then what do they call it?
Bert: They call it a Royale with cheese.
Ernie: A Royale with cheese. What do they call a Big Mac?
Bert: Well, a Big Mac’s a Big Mac, but they call it le Big-Mac.
Ernie: Le Big-Mac. Ha ha ha ha. What do they call a Whopper?
Bert: I dunno, I didn’t go into Burger King.
“Burt remember how it was, how it was, living on Sesame Street”?
“Yeah Ernie, all that free government money – good times, man , good times…”
Looks like a lot of folks already beat me to “Sensimilla Street”:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B0Y5f3u58P8
“Sure we can share a bed now, but nobody ever meant us when they talk about equity for POC”.
“Yeah, this isn’t how I thought it would be when we got to the end of that street.”
Warming up for the Snoop Dogg episode…
Is anyone really surprised to catch these “roommates” smoking one?
Most Muppets shared nights like this, bemoaning the fact that Kermit and Miss Piggy were the only anatomically correct denizens of Sesame Street, and insanely jealous of Lamb Chop.
Even a Muppet still enjoys a post-coital ciggy.
“I can’t take it here anymore. I want you to come with me – but either way I’m moving to Florida.”
“This stuff is really making me feel fuzzy-headed.”
“Yeah, me too.”
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment *
Name *
Email *
Website
Δ
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Smok’em if you got’em.
“Yep, there goes Oscar into the trash compactor. Oh — Oh my God!”
Bert and Ernie – the Mean Street years…
“I’m telling you, a kids show would be DOPE!”
Bert: And you know what they call a Quarter Pounder with Cheese in Paris?
Ernie: They don’t call it a Quarter Pounder with cheese?
Bert: No man, they got the metric system. They wouldn’t know what a Muppet-faking Quarter Pounder is.
Ernie: Then what do they call it?
Bert: They call it a Royale with cheese.
Ernie: A Royale with cheese. What do they call a Big Mac?
Bert: Well, a Big Mac’s a Big Mac, but they call it le Big-Mac.
Ernie: Le Big-Mac. Ha ha ha ha. What do they call a Whopper?
Bert: I dunno, I didn’t go into Burger King.
“Burt remember how it was, how it was, living on Sesame Street”?
“Yeah Ernie, all that free government money – good times, man , good times…”
Looks like a lot of folks already beat me to “Sensimilla Street”:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B0Y5f3u58P8
“Sure we can share a bed now, but nobody ever meant us when they talk about equity for POC”.
“Yeah, this isn’t how I thought it would be when we got to the end of that street.”
Warming up for the Snoop Dogg episode…
Is anyone really surprised to catch these “roommates” smoking one?
Most Muppets shared nights like this, bemoaning the fact that Kermit and Miss Piggy were the only anatomically correct denizens of Sesame Street, and insanely jealous of Lamb Chop.
Even a Muppet still enjoys a post-coital ciggy.
“I can’t take it here anymore. I want you to come with me – but either way I’m moving to Florida.”
“This stuff is really making me feel fuzzy-headed.”
“Yeah, me too.”