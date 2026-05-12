15 Comments

  5. Bert: And you know what they call a Quarter Pounder with Cheese in Paris?
    Ernie: They don’t call it a Quarter Pounder with cheese?
    Bert: No man, they got the metric system. They wouldn’t know what a Muppet-faking Quarter Pounder is.
    Ernie: Then what do they call it?
    Bert: They call it a Royale with cheese.
    Ernie: A Royale with cheese. What do they call a Big Mac?
    Bert: Well, a Big Mac’s a Big Mac, but they call it le Big-Mac.
    Ernie: Le Big-Mac. Ha ha ha ha. What do they call a Whopper?
    Bert: I dunno, I didn’t go into Burger King.

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  8. “Sure we can share a bed now, but nobody ever meant us when they talk about equity for POC”.

    “Yeah, this isn’t how I thought it would be when we got to the end of that street.”

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