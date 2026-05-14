Straight Line of the Day: How To Know if a Toddler Is Racist: …

I seem to remember that FrankJ riffed on this once upon a time, in reference to his own kids being judged, but what the heck.

In Britain, Daycare Workers are Told to Report ‘Racist Toddlers’ to the Police

Breitbart | May 7, 2026 | Christian K. Caruzo Nurseries in Wales have been instructed to report incidents of toddlers engaging in “racist” behaviour to the police in accordance to taxpayer-funded guidelines backed by the Welsh Labour-run British government. The guidelines are reported to contain a extensive list of instructions for childcare workers to respond to “racist incidents” involving babies, toddlers, and children below the age of 12 and assess if an event would constitute a “hate crime” before reporting the case to the British police. It is stated the instructions’ ultimate goals is to turn childcare centres into “anti-racist” environments.

The Terrible Twos: “If they pitch a fit, you must acquit.”

Always taking a knee — usually Grampa’s — during football games.

Maybe if they’re coloring with Ku Klux crayons?

Maybe it’s the fault of those damned full DEIpers!

They always out-reason AOC.