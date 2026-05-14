Straight Line of the Day: How To Know if a Toddler Is Racist: …

I seem to remember that FrankJ riffed on this once upon a time, in reference to his own kids being judged, but what the heck.
In Britain, Daycare Workers are Told to Report ‘Racist Toddlers’ to the Police
Breitbart | May 7, 2026 | Christian K. Caruzo
Nurseries in Wales have been instructed to report incidents of toddlers engaging in “racist” behaviour to the police in accordance to taxpayer-funded guidelines backed by the Welsh Labour-run British government.
The guidelines are reported to contain a extensive list of instructions for childcare workers to respond to “racist incidents” involving babies, toddlers, and children below the age of 12 and assess if an event would constitute a “hate crime” before reporting the case to the British police. It is stated the instructions’ ultimate goals is to turn childcare centres into “anti-racist” environments.
The Terrible Twos: “If they pitch a fit, you must acquit.”
Always taking a knee — usually Grampa’s — during football games.
Maybe if they’re coloring with Ku Klux crayons?
Maybe it’s the fault of those damned full DEIpers!
They always out-reason AOC.
This latest crackdown on baby racism follows similar childhood indoctrination campaigns in not-so-Great Britain, including … a government investigation of a child who asked his school teachers why he had to celebrate Ramadan when he is not a Muslim.
Leftism: A Religious Cult for Psychopaths and Crazies
American Thinker ^ | 13 May, 2026 | J.B. Shurk
Instead of sitting cross cross applesauce during the trans story hour reading of Das Capital, they instead asl to use the bathroom that aligns with their gender assigned at birth.
…Has the infant ever maliciously and deliberately taken a toy from another child…
…Does the child use such white-coded words as “no” or “mine”?
Well duh…is the kid white?