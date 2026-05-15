Here Is Probably Why Movies Generally Suck

Come to think of it, it’s why all levels of government generally suck. I’m looking at you, SCOTUS.

Racist criteria suck.

The Four DEI Standards

To qualify for Best Picture consideration, a film must satisfy the following criteria:

Standard A: On-Screen Representation. The film must meet one of three conditions:

Cast a lead or significant supporting actor from an underrepresented racial or ethnic group.

Ensure at least 30% of the ensemble cast consists of women, LGBTQ+ individuals, people with disabilities, or underrepresented racial/ethnic groups (from at least two of these categories).

Center the main storyline or subject matter on an underrepresented group.



Standard B: Creative Leadership. At least two department heads (e.g., director, cinematographer, editor) must be from underrepresented groups, with at least one being a person of color. Alternatively, the film can meet this standard by employing six or more crew members from underrepresented racial/ethnic groups in technical roles, or having 30% of the entire crew come from at least two underrepresented categories.



Standard C: Industry Access. The film’s distributor or financing company must provide internship or entry-level opportunities to at least two individuals from underrepresented groups.



Standard D: Audience Development. The studio’s marketing, publicity, or distribution units must include at least two senior executives or consultants from underrepresented groups, including at least one person of color.