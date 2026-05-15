Straight Line of the Day: Democrats Will Hold a ‘No Bad Ideas Brainstorm,’ With Ideas Such As…

Kamala Harris is now calling for Democrats to hold a “No Bad Idea Brainstorm”
X | 05/14/2026 | Pat Adams
Kamala Harris is now calling for Democrats to hold a “No Bad Idea Brainstorm” where they discuss:
Kamala Harris is now calling for Democrats to hold a “No Bad Idea Brainstorm”
X | 05/14/2026 | Pat Adams
Kamala Harris is now calling for Democrats to hold a “No Bad Idea Brainstorm” where they discuss:
Vote Kamala Harris for President
Ven diagrams, Ven Diagrams……..
To the tune of “Blame Canada” from the South Park Movie.
… how trying to reduce spending is a Bad Idea.
should they label any ideas as “bad” in the first place?
…we should all just become Republicans now…or is it Libertarians? I always get those two confused…
……Opposite Day!!!
…empower the lawyers!!!
…eat the rich, until we run out, then eat the comfortable…
“Eat the Ovaltine!”
“Um, AOC? That actually is a bad idea.”
Kamala: “This meeting will come to order.”
AOC: “Wait. Don’t we need a brain to have a brainstorm?”
Kamala: “Meeting adjourned. Cackle cackle cackle.”
Walz: “What if we make corruption legal?”
Unknown Guy: “I have dirt on Hillary!”
Walz: “What happened to Unknown Guy? He was here a minute ago.”
If the Democrats are hosting it, shouldn’t it be called the “No Good Ideas Brainstorm”?
Black FDR:
We have nothing to fea
But a bad idea
CHORUS:
Mmm-mmm-mmm Obama
Black JFK:
Ask not what to do
And don’t play the foo
CHORUS:
Mmm-mmm-mmm Obama
Black Hamilton:
Me and my skank
Will be makin’ Fed Bank
CHORUS:
Mmm-mmm-mmm Obama
Black Patton:
We be smokin’ some dank
In our Dem think tank
CHORUS:
Mmm-mmm-mmm Obama
— Democrats, The Musical
Hmm. You know what? That’s an idea for a Straight Line (for tomorrow). Put on your playwriting thinking caps.
“I know! We’ll have Bert and Ernie sitting on their back balcony in a Dem crime-ridden neighborhood, smoking cigarettes and sipping Purple Drank . . . “
I have a few thoughts here…
A “No bad ideas” brain storm session usually occurs when:
1. A group is at the point of sheer desperation in trying to solve an insurmountable problem.
2. A group believes that there exist certain good ideas that are being or might be repressed either due to social pressure or the failure to follow some establish convention.
3. A group needs a GREAT idea to solve this problem.
Now given those points, the expressed problem is “We’ve got to neutralize these red states from cheating!”
-In the RYB color model, it’s green that neutralizes red.
-Conversely, since the cheating is conducted primarily by people who associate with the color blue, orange would neutralize the majority of the cheating in red states.
Is that why orange man bad?
Democrats Will Hold a ‘No Bad Ideas Brainstorm,’ With Ideas Such As…
Let us just drop the pretense and call ourselves “Communists”.