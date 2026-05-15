Straight Line of the Day: Democrats Will Hold a ‘No Bad Ideas Brainstorm,’ With Ideas Such As…

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Kamala Harris is now calling for Democrats to hold a “No Bad Idea Brainstorm”
X | 05/14/2026 | Pat Adams

Kamala Harris is now calling for Democrats to hold a “No Bad Idea Brainstorm” where they discuss:

18 Comments

  11. Black FDR:
    We have nothing to fea
    But a bad idea

    CHORUS:
    Mmm-mmm-mmm Obama

    Black JFK:
    Ask not what to do
    And don’t play the foo

    CHORUS:
    Mmm-mmm-mmm Obama

    Black Hamilton:
    Me and my skank
    Will be makin’ Fed Bank

    CHORUS:
    Mmm-mmm-mmm Obama

    Black Patton:
    We be smokin’ some dank
    In our Dem think tank

    CHORUS:
    Mmm-mmm-mmm Obama

    — Democrats, The Musical

    Hmm. You know what? That’s an idea for a Straight Line (for tomorrow). Put on your playwriting thinking caps.

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  13. I have a few thoughts here…

    A “No bad ideas” brain storm session usually occurs when:

    1. A group is at the point of sheer desperation in trying to solve an insurmountable problem.
    2. A group believes that there exist certain good ideas that are being or might be repressed either due to social pressure or the failure to follow some establish convention.
    3. A group needs a GREAT idea to solve this problem.

    Now given those points, the expressed problem is “We’ve got to neutralize these red states from cheating!”

    -In the RYB color model, it’s green that neutralizes red.

    -Conversely, since the cheating is conducted primarily by people who associate with the color blue, orange would neutralize the majority of the cheating in red states.

    Is that why orange man bad?

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