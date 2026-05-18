Promoted Song: If You Are a Rich Man

from our own Bob B:

.

If you are a rich man,

We will take your money, buck by buck, accounts we’ll surely drain

All day long we’ll tax and fine and fee

‘Til you’re not a wealthy man.

I wouldn’t have to work hard.

Living off the grift that fraud-based NGOs always obtain

If you’re even a little bitty rich

You’re a target of our evil plan

I’d build a big McMansion from your former riches,

And so will a dozen of my pals

I’d get a new EV with the stolen loot I took

There might be one long lawsuit filed in the courts

And one IRS probe coming down,

But they will all lead nowhere, ‘cus you’re a schnook

Once you’re not a rich man,

We’ll move on and find another sucker we can bleed wealth from

Anyone who has that thing we want

All day long we’ll break ‘em to a bum.