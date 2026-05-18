Let x = 1.5

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OK, say I. Let it. Doesn’t bother me.

“If x + y = 7, . . .”

. . . which is as likely or unlikely as x + y equalling 6 or 8, and furthermore is assuming facts not in evidence . . .

“then what is y?”

What, indeed?

Why drag y into this at all?

If you’re able to assume the godlike power to deem that x has a certain value — out of infinite possibilities — why, then, can’t I do the same for y? Let someone else reconcile the discrepancy in the equation. We’ve both made our cases, and I say they stand on equal ground.

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6 Comments

  5. Well, due to the property of equality, y = 7 – x.

    However, a description of what something is equal to is not a fully comprehensive definition of what something is.

    Y is the fork in the road that you come to where your supposed to turn toward the old firehouse that burned down 30 years ago.

    Y is the question an incessant 5 year old asks at a rate of 80 times a second while you’re trying to get though the checkout line at a grocery store.

    Y is a place that teenagers claim they ate at while bragging with members of their peer groups the day after prom.

    Y is U+0059 or U+0079 depending on if your caps lock is working or not.

    Y is the symbol for an axis in a Cartesian plane.

    Y can be preceded by or followed by many other letters to become many different things.

    X on the other hand don’t mean squat for all I care.

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