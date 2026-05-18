Let x = 1.5

OK, say I. Let it. Doesn’t bother me.

“If x + y = 7, . . .”

. . . which is as likely or unlikely as x + y equalling 6 or 8, and furthermore is assuming facts not in evidence . . .

“then what is y?”

What, indeed?

Why drag y into this at all?

If you’re able to assume the godlike power to deem that x has a certain value — out of infinite possibilities — why, then, can’t I do the same for y? Let someone else reconcile the discrepancy in the equation. We’ve both made our cases, and I say they stand on equal ground.