Let x = 1.5

OK, say I. Let it. Doesn’t bother me.
“If x + y = 7, . . .”
. . . which is as likely or unlikely as x + y equalling 6 or 8, and furthermore is assuming facts not in evidence . . .
“then what is y?”
What, indeed?
Why drag y into this at all?
If you’re able to assume the godlike power to deem that x has a certain value — out of infinite possibilities — why, then, can’t I do the same for y? Let someone else reconcile the discrepancy in the equation. We’ve both made our cases, and I say they stand on equal ground.
God says Y has a specific value. Believe or roast in Hell you sinner!
I never told x it couldn’t =1.5.
17!
1.5x is the number of times your taxes will go up every year under Mamdani…
Those are rookie Socialist numbers.
Well, due to the property of equality, y = 7 – x.
However, a description of what something is equal to is not a fully comprehensive definition of what something is.
Y is the fork in the road that you come to where your supposed to turn toward the old firehouse that burned down 30 years ago.
Y is the question an incessant 5 year old asks at a rate of 80 times a second while you’re trying to get though the checkout line at a grocery store.
Y is a place that teenagers claim they ate at while bragging with members of their peer groups the day after prom.
Y is U+0059 or U+0079 depending on if your caps lock is working or not.
Y is the symbol for an axis in a Cartesian plane.
Y can be preceded by or followed by many other letters to become many different things.
X on the other hand don’t mean squat for all I care.