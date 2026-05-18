Straight Line of the Day: Ask Not What Your Country Can Do For You… Posted by Oppo on 18 May 2026, 12:00 pm
…”ask what your country will do to you if you don’t get on board with our progressive agenda” – a message of hope from the Democratic Party
…ask when the next Babesleaga is going to drop…
…worry what the government will do TO you.
… – demand tuna!
Your mercury levels must be off the charts. I wonder how they diagnose Erethism in cats? All the symptoms appear to describe normal cat behavior.
**Behavioral Changes:** Severe irritability, low self-confidence, depression, apathy, and extreme, irrational shyness (known as erethic shyness).
**Social Impact:** Profound difficulty interacting with others and intense emotional lability (drastic mood swings).
**Physical Manifestations:** Involuntary muscle tremors, loss of physical strength, headaches, memory loss, and—in severe cases—delirium
Totally bogus! I do not have low self-confidence.
…ask what you can do for our new AI overlords…
…”LEEROY JENKINS!!!”
…ask “What can we do to get Mika to change her mind about that nice Oppo boy?”
Ask Deep Thought what question you should ask first. I hope it has something to do with how to discourage Vogons from building intergalactic bypass expressways.
Ask what Bernie & AOC will do in the way of giving some of THEIR stuff to the downtrodden and oppressed!!
Ask Not What Your Country Can Do For You…
Ask if the Spanish Inquisition was worth it.
Ask Not What Your Country Can Do For You…
tell them to bugger off!
Cuz they won’t do sh!t
. . . what’s the point? Your bank account is $40 trillion higher than theirs.
Ask not what your country can do for you… Ask, Where the country girls At?
The White ones?