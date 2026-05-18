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    • Your mercury levels must be off the charts. I wonder how they diagnose Erethism in cats? All the symptoms appear to describe normal cat behavior.

      **Behavioral Changes:** Severe irritability, low self-confidence, depression, apathy, and extreme, irrational shyness (known as erethic shyness).
      **Social Impact:** Profound difficulty interacting with others and intense emotional lability (drastic mood swings).
      **Physical Manifestations:** Involuntary muscle tremors, loss of physical strength, headaches, memory loss, and—in severe cases—delirium

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