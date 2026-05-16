Promoted Song: The Thug’ll Come Out Tomorrow

by our very own Bob B:

The thug’ll come out tomorrow

Bet your bottom dollar, that tomorrow there’ll be fun

Just thinking about tomorrow

Antifa brings riots, and the sorrows just begun



When I’m stuck with some gay that’s gray and phony

I just print more ballots, and grin, and say, oh

Hamas’ll come out tomorrow

Oh, you gotta hang out tomorrow, come what may



Tomorrow, tomorrow, a new cause tomorrow

Your troubles won’t go away



The taxes come out tomorrow

Bet your bottom dollar that tomorrow there’ll be more!

Just grifting some more tomorrow

‘Til we ruin the rich folks and the rest become poor



When I’m stuck for some words that are vague and phony

I just call AOC or Gavin and say

These are our best hopes tomorrow

Oh, we’ve gotta hang on ’til tomorrow, come what may



Tomorrow, tomorrow, you’ll find out tomorrow

Can’t trust anything they say

Tomorrow, tomorrow, we’ll fool you tomorrow

No answers, you’ll always pay