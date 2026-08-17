Babesleaga Group AO : Week 6 : Results and Standings

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We enter the final week. Just a reminder that we will be having a winners group for this Division following the final week

 

Results

 

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Standings

Contestant Record Points Average Points Against Average Score
Markie Post 6 – 0 – 0 331 55.17 196 55.17 – 32.67
Heather Thomas 5 – 1 – 0 313 52.17 186 52.17 – 31.00
Teri Garr 4 – 2 – 0 276 46.00 223 46.00 – 37.17
Morgan Fairchild 3 – 3 – 0 265 44.17 267 44.17 – 44.50
Sela Ward 3 – 3 – 0 250 41.67 266 41.67 – 44.33
Goldie Hawn 2 – 4 – 0 222 37.00 283 37.00 – 47.17
Kelly Preston 1 – 5 – 0 194 32.33 302 32.33 – 50.33
Geena Davis 0 – 6 – 0 188 31.33 316 31.33 – 52.67

 

Week 7

  • 10:00 am Sela Ward vs Heaather Thomas
  • 2:00 pm Teri Garr vs Goldie Hawn
  • 6:00 pm Geena Davis vs Markie Post
  • 8:00 pm Morgan Fairchild vs Kelly Preston

 

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