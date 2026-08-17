Babesleaga Group AO : Week 6 : Results and Standings

We enter the final week. Just a reminder that we will be having a winners group for this Division following the final week
Results
Standings
|Contestant
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Markie Post
|6 – 0 – 0
|331
|55.17
|196
|55.17 – 32.67
|Heather Thomas
|5 – 1 – 0
|313
|52.17
|186
|52.17 – 31.00
|Teri Garr
|4 – 2 – 0
|276
|46.00
|223
|46.00 – 37.17
|Morgan Fairchild
|3 – 3 – 0
|265
|44.17
|267
|44.17 – 44.50
|Sela Ward
|3 – 3 – 0
|250
|41.67
|266
|41.67 – 44.33
|Goldie Hawn
|2 – 4 – 0
|222
|37.00
|283
|37.00 – 47.17
|Kelly Preston
|1 – 5 – 0
|194
|32.33
|302
|32.33 – 50.33
|Geena Davis
|0 – 6 – 0
|188
|31.33
|316
|31.33 – 52.67
Week 7
- 10:00 am Sela Ward vs Heaather Thomas
- 2:00 pm Teri Garr vs Goldie Hawn
- 6:00 pm Geena Davis vs Markie Post
- 8:00 pm Morgan Fairchild vs Kelly Preston
I heard the winners will each get a life-size poster of the Emu signed by the Emu.