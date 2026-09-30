Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 9/23/2026 : New Matches for 9/30/2026

Caller ID says Oppo but all I get is some wheezing.
Results for 9/23/2026
|(10) Lea Seydoux
|No Preference
|Grace Jones
|213
|0
|12
|Tonia Sitiropoulou
|No Preference
|Mary Stovin
|103
|1
|91
New Matches for 9/30/2026
Match 1
(4) Gemma Arterton (Strawberry Fields) vs Maryam d’Abo (Kara Milovy)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(4) Gemma Arterton
|9 – 0 – 0
|1328 – 12 – 541
Actress: Gemma Arterton Nationality: English Bond Movie: Quantum of Solace (2008)
Synopsis:
Strawberry Fields was an MI6 office worker in Bolivia at the British consulate. She was tasked with ensuring that James Bond flew back home, but she ultimately failed. She spent the night with Bond and went with him to Dominic Greene’s fundraiser, helping him escape by tripping one of Green’s henchmen. Greene got his revenge by leaving her dead on Bond’s bed, covered in oil from head to toe, in a throwback to Jill Masterson from Goldfinger.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Maryam d’Abo
|5 – 4 – 0
|939 – 12 – 942
Actress: Maryam d’Abo Nationality: Dutch Bond Movie: The Living Daylights (1987)
Synopsis:
Kara Milovy was the girlfriend of Georgi Koskov, a traitor playing both sides in the cold war. Koskov pretended to defect to the West, and got Milovy to shoot blanks at him to make it look more real. He knew that she would be assassinated by Bond, who was assigned to protect Koskov. However, Bond noticed she wasn’t a professional, and he didn’t kill her. When Koskov was discovered to be a traitor, Bond met Milovy posing as a friend of Koskovs. He gained her trust and revealed his identity, gaining a brave ally for his mission.
Match 2
Berenice Marlohe (Severine) vs Fiona Fullerton (Pola Ivanova)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Berenice Marlohe
|3 – 6 – 0
|702 – 26 – 989
Actress: Bérénice Marlohe Nationality: French Bond Movie: Skyfall (2012)
Synopsis:
Sévérine was a captive of Raoul Silva’s, who had taken her out of the Macau sex trade at a young age. Bond met Sévérine at a casino and convinced her that he could kill Silva and let her go free if she helped him out. After killing her bodyguards, Bond managed to escape the casino and travelled with Sévérine to Silva’s private Island. The pair were caught, and for her betrayal, Silva placed a glass of Scotch on Sévérine’s head and asked Bond to shoot it off. Bond purposefully missed, but Silva shot her in the head anyway, killing her and knocking off the Scotch. Bond coldly commented that it was a waste of good Scotch.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Fiona Fullerton
|3 – 6 – 0
|786 – 19 – 1213
Actress: Fiona Fullerton Nationality: Nigerian Bond Movie: A View To a Kill (1985)
Synopsis:
Pola Ivanova was a KGB agent working for General Gogol. She recorded incriminating evidence of Max Zorin, and escaped with a tape of it. Bond had followed her, and a struggle ensued, until they both realized that they knew one another from a prior mission. They went to a spa and spent the evening in a hot tub together. While Bond took a shower, Pola snook out with the tape, only to realize later that Bond had switched it for a fake.