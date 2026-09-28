Uh-Oh! He’s Going Time-Travel-Hunting for Bad Guys Again Posted by Oppo on 28 September 2026, 11:00 am
Nice to meet you Oppo.
My kind of people.
Osha Authorized Outreach Trainer reporting for duty.
Those aren’t ANSI rated safety glasses, buddy. You’re going to have to come with me to the break room for a little chat.
That looks like the parachutes on a model rocket, but much much bigger. Based on my experience with the efficacy of those things, I don’t think that hardhat will do much.
I can’t tell if he’s going ghost hunting or excited about a new toy he wants to try on Catherine the Great.
Hydraulics can put a crimp in anything…