Salutations! I am a Danish Prince whose father recently perished unexpectedly. Anon, his ghost returned to inform me of an account holding £ 12.4 million that he created for me in apprehension of such a circumstance. Due to political/family conflicts in my country I am unable to access my inheritance. With your assistance we can free this fortune to the benefit of us both. ….
Dear Mr. Shakespeare: Were you LGBTQ?
Loved Greatly By The Queen? Yes, I believe Elizabeth was madly in love with me.
“… other than the play, how was Mrs. Lincoln?”
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Salutations! I am a Danish Prince whose father recently perished unexpectedly. Anon, his ghost returned to inform me of an account holding £ 12.4 million that he created for me in apprehension of such a circumstance. Due to political/family conflicts in my country I am unable to access my inheritance. With your assistance we can free this fortune to the benefit of us both. ….
Dear Mr. Shakespeare: Were you LGBTQ?
Loved Greatly By The Queen? Yes, I believe Elizabeth was madly in love with me.
“… other than the play, how was Mrs. Lincoln?”