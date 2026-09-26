4 Comments

  1. Salutations! I am a Danish Prince whose father recently perished unexpectedly. Anon, his ghost returned to inform me of an account holding £ 12.4 million that he created for me in apprehension of such a circumstance. Due to political/family conflicts in my country I am unable to access my inheritance. With your assistance we can free this fortune to the benefit of us both. ….

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