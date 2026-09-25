Straight Line of the Day: If Beer Is God’s Way of Showing He Wants Us To Be Happy, Then Tequila… Posted by Oppo on 25 September 2026, 12:00 pm
…then tequila makes a liar out of you and God knows it ….”Oh dear God, I will never drink tequila again I swear.”
Is what God made when we pissed him off
…is what makes bouncers and policemen busy…
…is God’s way of teaching us about limits.
“Then Tequila… and that’s the last thing I remember Doc. How long have I been here?”
…Is Montezuma’s revenge.
If Beer Is God’s Way of Showing He Wants Us To Be Happy, Then Tequila…makes us think we can dance.
then tequila is the Devil’s golden fiddle.