Straight Line of the Day: A New Network, “Trump TV.” Possible Shows Include…

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White House to Launch ‘TRUMP TV’ at 7PM Monday — 2 Days After Press Ban
Mediaite | Sep 21st, 2026 | Stephanie Kaloi

The White House is set to launch Trump TV at 7 pm ET Monday night, two days after President Donald Trump banned CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House.

 

“Demsmoke”?

 

“What’s Melania?”

 

“Obamacare 54, Where Are You?”

 

“The Yuge Valley?”

 

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