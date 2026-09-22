Straight Line of the Day: A New Network, “Trump TV.” Possible Shows Include…

White House to Launch ‘TRUMP TV’ at 7PM Monday — 2 Days After Press Ban
Mediaite | Sep 21st, 2026 | Stephanie Kaloi
The White House is set to launch Trump TV at 7 pm ET Monday night, two days after President Donald Trump banned CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House.
“Demsmoke”?
“What’s Melania?”
“Obamacare 54, Where Are You?”
“The Yuge Valley?”
Pelosi and Hooch
Magnum POTUS
I’m the Boss
The Joy of Painting Hunter
Baron’s Believe it or Not
I heard they are going to change Washington D.C. to Trump D.C.
A person will be able to watch Trump TV in Trump D.C. and it will be streaming too. Streaming everywhere in one big beautiful stream…
…Name That Natural Feature
…The Nickname Challenge
…How Long Will This Speech Last? (A Kalshi tie-in)
…Wide World of Trump
“That’s My Bessent!”
“Marco of All Trades”
“Guess the Meat with RFK jr.”
Kennedy Center Live Crumble Cam
“Vancing With the Stars”