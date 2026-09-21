Straight Line of the Day: If It Walks Like a Duck and Quacks Like a Duck, … Posted by Oppo on 21 September 2026, 12:00 pm
It’s probably insane
Then it must be a … Wallaby. You disagree? That’s intolerant. You’re being bigoted, and offensive to me, since I believe it’s a Wallaby. Racist!!!
…then make some Duck Soup. 😋
With a fine red wine according to Fine Dining Magazine by Larry Fine the Fourth.
…it better hope it’s rabbit season…
…it’s gonna get a lot of views on TikTok…
It’s a Furry! Don’t subscribe to it!
…Trump is evil!
…it’s a witch!
it probably posts selfies making that stupid duck face.
…then I know what we’re having for lunch.
Every day, she takes a morning bath, she wets her bill
Wraps a wing around her as she’s heading for the Old Pond Mill.
It’s just Anatidae
Slipping into dockings, stepping into slips
Preening in the pocket of her armpit
It’s just Anatidae
At the park-bench where the breadcrumbs grow, she takes a break
Quacks another protest, and she finds it hard to stay awake (another)
It’s just Anatidae
Du du du du du du, it’s just Anatidae
Du du du du du du, it’s just Anatidae
So sad, so sad
Sometimes she feels so sad
Alone in meadow, she’d dwell
‘Til the mallard of her dreams comes to break the spell
Ah, stay, don’t stand her up
And he comes, and he stays, but he leaves the next day
So sad
Sometimes she feels so sad
As she posts another letter to The Sound of Five
People gather around her, and she finds it hard to stay alive (another)
It’s just Anatidae
Du du du du du du, it’s just Anatidae
Du du du du du du, it’s just Anatidae
-Pond McCartney
I heard she likes tiptoeing through the tulips in the meadow also…naked and alone and taking countless selfies for Weirdo Times Magazine.
It puts the lotion on its skin or else it gets the hose again.
Which I guess would just bounce off its back cuz it’s a duck.
If It Walks Like a Duck and Quacks Like a Duck, … then it is conterfit.