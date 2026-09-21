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  10. Every day, she takes a morning bath, she wets her bill
    Wraps a wing around her as she’s heading for the Old Pond Mill.
    It’s just Anatidae
    Slipping into dockings, stepping into slips
    Preening in the pocket of her armpit
    It’s just Anatidae

    At the park-bench where the breadcrumbs grow, she takes a break
    Quacks another protest, and she finds it hard to stay awake (another)
    It’s just Anatidae

    Du du du du du du, it’s just Anatidae
    Du du du du du du, it’s just Anatidae

    So sad, so sad
    Sometimes she feels so sad
    Alone in meadow, she’d dwell
    ‘Til the mallard of her dreams comes to break the spell
    Ah, stay, don’t stand her up
    And he comes, and he stays, but he leaves the next day
    So sad
    Sometimes she feels so sad

    As she posts another letter to The Sound of Five
    People gather around her, and she finds it hard to stay alive (another)
    It’s just Anatidae

    Du du du du du du, it’s just Anatidae
    Du du du du du du, it’s just Anatidae

    -Pond McCartney

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