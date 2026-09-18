Quote of the Day

I’ve got nothing to hide, or maybe I do.
“The embrace of socialism — an extremist ideology — among mainstream Democrats both in office and in the electorate is the logical extension of Democrats’ policies. As I’ve previously written, the DSA isn’t necessarily inventing any new ideas or positions. They’re merely taking positions already embraced by much of the Democrat Party and just following them through to their logical conclusion. ” ~~ Brianna Lyman
Lyman – that would be a great name for a DNC/DSA spokesperson…