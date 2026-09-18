Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 9/11/2026 : New Matches for 9/18/2026

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Bond girls? They break me out of stasis for this?

 

Results from 9/11/2026

 

 

 

 

Cecilie Thomsen No Preference Valerie Leon
129 2 54

 

 

(11) Denise Richards No Preference Rachel Grant
116 2 77

 

New Matches for 9/18/2026

 

Match 1

 

(10) Rosemund Pike (Miranda Frost) vs Sophie Marceau (Elektra King)

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
(10) Rosemund Pike 6 – 1 – 0 946 – 11 – 517

 

Miranda Frost

 

Actress: Rosamund Pike
Nationality: English
Bond Movie: Die Another Day (2002)

Synopsis:

Miranda Frost was an MI6 agent assigned to investigate Gustav Graves. An Olympic fencing champion, Frost worked as Graves’ publicist and fencing partner. Bond discovered that Miranda was a double agent working for Graves, who had killed off Miranda’s competition in the Olympics so that she could win gold.

 

Rosemund Pike

 

VS

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
(3) Sophie Marceau 6 – 1 – 0 948 – 7 – 507

 

Elektra King

 

Actress: Sophie Marceau
Nationality: French
Bond Movie: The World is Not Enough (1999)

Synopsis:

Elektra King was the daughter of Sir Robert King, a wealthy oil baron. When Elektra was kidnapped by villain Renard, M persuaded Sir Robert not to pay the ransom. Elektra developed Stockholm syndrome because of this, feeling sympathy for Renard and resenting her father. She killed her father and planned to destroy Istanbul in a nuclear explosion so that her inherited oil pipeline would have a monopoly.

 

Sophie Marceau

 

Who do you prefer?
15 votes · 15 answers
Vote

 

Match 2

 

Halle Berry (Jinx) vs Serena Scott Thomas (Dr. Molly Warmflash)

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Halle Berry 4 – 3 – 0 686 – 10 – 869

 

Jinx

 

Actress: Halle Berry
Nationality: American
Bond Movie: Die Another Day (2002)

Synopsis:

Since Die Another Day was the 20th Bond film, and marked the 40th anniversary of the series, Jinx was introduced in the style of Honey Ryder, rising out of the sea in a bikini, with a hunting knife attached to her side. Jinx worked for the NSA and was assigned to kill Zao.

 

Halle Berry

 

VS

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Serena Scott Thomas 1 – 6 – 0 369 – 16 – 953

 

Dr. Molly Warmflash

 

Actress: Serena Scott Thomas
Nationality: English
Bond Movie: The World is Not Enough (1999)

Synopsis:

Molly Warmflash was the chief medical officer at MI6. Bond had to visit her to be cleared for duty after an explosion dislocated his collar bone. Although not technically fit, Bond seduced Molly, who agreed to clear him so long as he called her this time. Moneypenny read off the report, which mentioned that Bond had “exceptional stamina.”

 

Serena Scott Thomas

 

Who do you prefer?
16 votes · 16 answers
Vote

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