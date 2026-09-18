Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 9/11/2026 : New Matches for 9/18/2026

Bond girls? They break me out of stasis for this?
Results from 9/11/2026
|Cecilie Thomsen
|No Preference
|Valerie Leon
|129
|2
|54
|(11) Denise Richards
|No Preference
|Rachel Grant
|116
|2
|77
New Matches for 9/18/2026
Match 1
(10) Rosemund Pike (Miranda Frost) vs Sophie Marceau (Elektra King)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(10) Rosemund Pike
|6 – 1 – 0
|946 – 11 – 517
Actress: Rosamund Pike Nationality: English Bond Movie: Die Another Day (2002)
Synopsis:
Miranda Frost was an MI6 agent assigned to investigate Gustav Graves. An Olympic fencing champion, Frost worked as Graves’ publicist and fencing partner. Bond discovered that Miranda was a double agent working for Graves, who had killed off Miranda’s competition in the Olympics so that she could win gold.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|(3) Sophie Marceau
|6 – 1 – 0
|948 – 7 – 507
Actress: Sophie Marceau Nationality: French Bond Movie: The World is Not Enough (1999)
Synopsis:
Elektra King was the daughter of Sir Robert King, a wealthy oil baron. When Elektra was kidnapped by villain Renard, M persuaded Sir Robert not to pay the ransom. Elektra developed Stockholm syndrome because of this, feeling sympathy for Renard and resenting her father. She killed her father and planned to destroy Istanbul in a nuclear explosion so that her inherited oil pipeline would have a monopoly.
Match 2
Halle Berry (Jinx) vs Serena Scott Thomas (Dr. Molly Warmflash)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Halle Berry
|4 – 3 – 0
|686 – 10 – 869
Actress: Halle Berry Nationality: American Bond Movie: Die Another Day (2002)
Synopsis:
Since Die Another Day was the 20th Bond film, and marked the 40th anniversary of the series, Jinx was introduced in the style of Honey Ryder, rising out of the sea in a bikini, with a hunting knife attached to her side. Jinx worked for the NSA and was assigned to kill Zao.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Serena Scott Thomas
|1 – 6 – 0
|369 – 16 – 953
Actress: Serena Scott Thomas Nationality: English Bond Movie: The World is Not Enough (1999)
Synopsis:
Molly Warmflash was the chief medical officer at MI6. Bond had to visit her to be cleared for duty after an explosion dislocated his collar bone. Although not technically fit, Bond seduced Molly, who agreed to clear him so long as he called her this time. Moneypenny read off the report, which mentioned that Bond had “exceptional stamina.”
Hypno Helio Static Stasis.
Don’t sell yourself short.