Quote of the Day

They blinded me with science.
“First we guess it. Then we compute the consequences of the guess. Then we compare the result of the computation to nature, with experiment or experience. If it disagrees with experiment it is wrong. In that simple statement is the key to science. It does not make any difference how beautiful your guess is. It does not make any difference how smart you are, who made the guess, or what his name is—if it disagrees with experiment it is wrong. That is all there is to it.” ~~ Richard Feynman
He was a feyn man…
Thus, “consensus science” is actually intentional political bulls**t.
Right. As Rush used to say, “science is not up for a vote”.