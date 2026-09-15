Next on our playlist, “Jet” performed by Wings.
The Streaming Eagles
Bald Eagle Airlines
Fly with us. Not only do we have nude Flight Attendants, we allow nude passengers. Oh, and if you’re wondering, our pilots fly nude too.
We were going to name the co. Nude Airlines…but that would be a little too brash so we decided on the patriotic name. You don’t have to fly nude with us but it helps from being ridiculed if you don’t. Our Sister Company, Gay Airlines is well, for Gays only. We proudly served Obama once.
Eagles have now added contrails to their arsenal…
AMERICA, F—- YEAH!!!!!!
Got the Acme foot attachments from Wile E. Coyote. Now he’s a bird of pray.
“Bald Eagle talons are so sharp. No, no, it’s true, it’s true. Talons so sharp the can literally rip the sky open. I seen it once. Over Lake America. Yuge bird. Yuge Lake. Like America ripping open the Strait of Hormuz. Great birds. Symbol of our great country”
Beginning a speed run on some hapless salmon…
Making America even greater!
On the way to rescue Gandolf.
First eagle equipped to demonstrate aerial acrobatics at air shows and football pregame shows…
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Next on our playlist, “Jet” performed by Wings.
The Streaming Eagles
Bald Eagle Airlines
Fly with us. Not only do we have nude Flight Attendants, we allow nude passengers. Oh, and if you’re wondering, our pilots fly nude too.
We were going to name the co. Nude Airlines…but that would be a little too brash so we decided on the patriotic name. You don’t have to fly nude with us but it helps from being ridiculed if you don’t. Our Sister Company, Gay Airlines is well, for Gays only. We proudly served Obama once.
Eagles have now added contrails to their arsenal…
AMERICA, F—- YEAH!!!!!!
Got the Acme foot attachments from Wile E. Coyote. Now he’s a bird of pray.
“Bald Eagle talons are so sharp. No, no, it’s true, it’s true. Talons so sharp the can literally rip the sky open. I seen it once. Over Lake America. Yuge bird. Yuge Lake. Like America ripping open the Strait of Hormuz. Great birds. Symbol of our great country”
Beginning a speed run on some hapless salmon…
Making America even greater!
On the way to rescue Gandolf.
First eagle equipped to demonstrate aerial acrobatics at air shows and football pregame shows…