Bond Girlathon Wednesday : Results from 9/9/2026 : New Matches for 9/16/2026

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Anybody else feeling a Fall chill?

 

Results from 9/9/2026

 

 

Carole Bouquet No Preference Cassandra Harris
120 1 47

 

 

Lynn-Holly Johnson No Preference Kristina Wayborn
87 6 67

 

New Matches for 9/16/2026

 

Match 1

 

(5) Ana de Armas (Paloma) vs Tina Hudson (Bianca)

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
(5) Ana de Armas 8 – 1 – 0 1275 – 12 – 532

 

Paloma

 

Ana Celia de Armas Caso (born 30 April 1988) is a Cuban-Spanish actress. She portrayed the Bond Girl Paloma in No Time to Die.

An agent of the CIA, James Bond, meets Paloma at the El Nido Bar after agreeing to Felix Leiter‘s request to go there in order to retrieve the scientist Valdo Obruchev, who has been captured by SPECTRE from a MI6 laboratory. To Bond’s bemusement, Paloma tells him that she has had only three weeks of training, though she nevertheless seems confident in her skills. She works together with Bond to infiltrate the party which is being held in the bar, though it turns out to secretly be a trap to capture and kill Bond. Bond ends up in a spotlight and sprayed with nanobots created from Project Heracles, though it ultimately transpires that Obruchev reprogrammed the nanobots to kill members of SPECTRE instead. In the ensuing chaos, Bond and Paloma manage to capture Obruchev, evading Nomi, an MI6 agent who had been sent with the same objective.

 

Ana de Armas

 

VS

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Tina Hudson 4 – 5 – 0 1093 – 19 – 839

 

Bianca

 

Actress: Tina Hudson
Nationality: English
Bond Movie: Octopussy (1983)

Synopsis:

Bianca was an MI6 agent assisting Bond in Latin America. She helped Bond disguise himself as Colonel Toro so that he could infiltrate a military base and plant an explosive on a Cuban spy plane. When the mission went awry and Bianca saw Bond being taken away as a prisoner in an army jeep, she went into action. She drove alongside the jeep, and flirted with Bond’s captors, showing off her legs to distract them while Bond pulled their parachute cords.

 

Tina Hudson

 

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Match 2

 

Monica Bellucci (Lucia Sciara) vs (9) Tanya Roberts (Stacey Sutton)

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Monica Bellucci 4 – 5 – 0 843 – 28 – 945

 

 

 

Lucia Sciarra

 

Born Monica Anna Maria Bellucci
30 September 1964 (age 60)
Città di Castello, Umbria, Italy
Occupations Actressfashion model

Instructed by his former superior MJames Bond is assigned to trace notorious assassin Marco Sciarra, kill him, and attend his funeral, knowing his womanizing ways will get him the answers he needs there rather from the assassin himself. Bond travels to Mexico and successfully kills Sciarra, failing his plan of targeting a stadium for a terrorist attack.

 

Monica Belluci

 

VS

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
(9) Tanya Roberts 8 – 1 – 0 1398 – 6 – 704

 

Stacey Sutton

 

Actress: Tanya Roberts
Nationality: American
Bond Movie: A View To a Kill (1985)

Synopsis:

Stacey Sutton inherited the Sutton Oil company, which megalomaniac Max Zorin tried to take over. Zorin offered Sutton $5 million for her shares in the company, which she refused. Bond learnt of the cheque and confronted her at her home. Stacey was initially aggressive, pointing a shotgun at Bond. However, when some of Zorin’s henchmen arrived to persuade Stacey to sell, Bond sorted them out and gained Stacey’s trust. The pair escaped an attempt on their lives, and managed to kill Zorin.

 

Tanya Roberts

 

Who do you prefer?
1 vote · 1 answer
Vote

 

 

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