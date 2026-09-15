Straight Line of the Day: Uh-Oh: So Now What To Invest In?

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Diamond prices collapse as labs overtake mined stones and upend luxury market
The Nightly | 19th August 2026 | Tom Richardson

Lab-grown diamonds are upending a centuries-old luxury market, sending prices tumbling and forcing miners, jewellers and consumers to rethink what makes a diamond valuable. Gold could be next.

10 Comments

    • Reminds me of the Family Guy Diamond commercial skit, “Diamonds, she’ll pretty much have to”. That is another thing that is extremely valuable, and with a basically infinite supply, but also controlled by one of the world’s most powerful mafia’s.

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