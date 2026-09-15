Straight Line of the Day: Uh-Oh: So Now What To Invest In?

Diamond prices collapse as labs overtake mined stones and upend luxury market
The Nightly | 19th August 2026 | Tom Richardson
Lab-grown diamonds are upending a centuries-old luxury market, sending prices tumbling and forcing miners, jewellers and consumers to rethink what makes a diamond valuable. Gold could be next.
What To Invest In?
“Plastics”
Them Beanie Babies looking better ‘n better.
“Gold could be next.” What, I thought alchemy wasn’t a thing…
Tuna
Well if it’s anything like Sardines, come the 3000’s, that last can will be worth a fortune!
Glad I found my old card collection.
Stocking up on beans and can openers, just in case…
It’s about time that people learned the truth about diamonds. They are not rare, they are just controlled by one of the world’s wealthiest monopolies.
Reminds me of the Family Guy Diamond commercial skit, “Diamonds, she’ll pretty much have to”. That is another thing that is extremely valuable, and with a basically infinite supply, but also controlled by one of the world’s most powerful mafia’s.
Have you ever considered investing in “Faith in the individual”?